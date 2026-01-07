The Baltimore Ravens finally pulled the trigger. After a supremely disappointing season, the Ravens fired long-time head coach John Harbaugh. Sources say that Harbaugh reportedly lost the locker room after this brutal season, leading to his firing yesterday.

The Ravens are n0w preparing for a long offseason ahead. First on their priority list, of course, is looking for a new coach. Baltimore's new coach will most likely have some say on how they'll attack the 2026 offseason. There are already a few names floating around as a potential replacement. One report notes that the Ravens might hire someone from John's brother Jim Harbaugh's team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Jesse Minter to the Ravens makes a lot of sense,” Daniel Jeremiah reports. “Familiar, fixes defense & great leader.”

Minter is one of the more popular names in the current coaching cycle this season. The Chargers defensive coordinator has made a name for himself as one of the best defensive coaches in the league. He's piloted Los Angeles to elite heights this season, allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game this season at 285.2 and the ninth-fewest points allowed at 20.

The Ravens will certainly have some stiff competition if they want to hire Minter. Other teams, such as the New York Jets, have Minter as one of their top candidates. That being said, Baltimore offers a defense with some playmakers (like Kyle Hamilton) and an offense with a high floor. Baltimore is easily the most lucrative option for a coach that's looking to immediately make the playoffs.

The Ravens went 8-9 this season after a tumultuous season filled with injuries. Even without the injuries, though, Baltimore has been on shaky ground over the past few seasons. Despite finishing with good regular-season records, John Harbaugh's teams never managed to make it past the AFC Championship Game. This lost season was just the final straw for a team that's been frustrated for years on end.