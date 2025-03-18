Recently, UConn women's basketball officially punched their ticket to March Madness by winning their fifth straight Big East Tournament Title, led by star Paige Bueckers. Bueckers has established herself as one of the brightest stars in college basketball over the past couple of seasons and is hoping to lead UConn back to the national championship conversation over the next few weeks.

Heading into this season, many anticipated that this would be Bueckers' last in a UConn uniform and that she would take her talents to the WNBA draft at season's end, and recently, the star herself all but confirmed that to be true with a video posted on UConn's official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can't believe my time here at UConn is coming to an end. It's been everything I ever dreamt of,” said Bueckers. “As a kid, I wanted to come here and wear this jersey with pride, and it's been an amazing journey. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I just can't believe I'm never going to wear this jersey again, but that's because we have some exciting things coming soon.”

The video then cuts to Bueckers and some of her UConn teammates wearing their official jerseys for the NCAA tournament, putting to rest any fears that she could opt to sit out for those festivities.

An epic career for Paige Bueckers

While a lot of the attention of the women's basketball world was on Caitlin Clark over the last few years, Paige Bueckers has also carved out a name for herself as one of the game's elite, helping resurrect the UConn program to their championship contending heights this year.

Among the most notable moments for UConn this season was a road win over reigning champion South Carolina, which brought their historic home winning streak to an end.

This year, Bueckers averaged 19 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and five assists, shooting an impressive 53% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

In all likelihood, Bueckers will be one of the first names off of the board in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

However, before that, she and her UConn teammates will embark on what they hope will be a long NCAA tournament run, beginning on Saturday afternoon vs Arkansas State.