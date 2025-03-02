Former UConn women’s basketball player Nika Mühl, now with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, returned to Gampel Pavilion on Sunday to support Paige Bueckers and the Huskies’ senior class during their final regular-season game. Mühl, who played for UConn from 2020-2024, watched from the stands as the No. 5 Huskies cruised to a 92-57 victory over Marquette.

Mühl, who was drafted 14th overall by the Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, attended the game with her sister, Hana. She appeared on FS1’s broadcast before the senior day ceremony, sharing her emotions about the occasion.

“Man, I'll be crying,” Mühl said, via Christine Butterfield of CT Insider. “So good thing you guys got me before the ceremony with my makeup on.”

Mühl and Bueckers formed a close bond as teammates at UConn, and Mühl showed her support by wearing Bueckers' No. 5 jersey. She was seen cheering during the postgame ceremony, where Bueckers was inducted into the Huskies of Honor program.

“I mean, that's my twin, first of all,” Mühl said. “That's my best friend, that's my sister, that's my family for life.”

Nika Mühl supports Paige Bueckers at UConn's last regular-season game

Despite Mühl being sidelined with a torn ACL and meniscus suffered while playing for Turkish club Besiktas, she made the trip back to Storrs to celebrate Bueckers’ senior day. Though Bueckers has not yet declared for the WNBA Draft, she is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick if she enters.

UConn’s seniors also got a social media shoutout from former Huskies’ star Aaliyah Edwards, now playing in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics. Edwards retweeted a photo of the senior Huskies, adding a heart hands emoji.

On the court, Bueckers led UConn (28-3, 18-0 Big East) with 19 points, seven assists and three steals as the Huskies completed a perfect conference season for the 11th time. Sarah Strong added 17 points, while Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

UConn seized control early, forcing 12 first-half turnovers and taking a 31-15 lead after the first quarter. The Huskies’ defense held Marquette (20-9, 12-6) to 40% shooting, with Jaidynn Mason leading the Golden Eagles with 13 points.

Both teams will begin Big East Tournament play on Saturday.

Reporting by Jim Fuller of the Associated Press contributed to this article.