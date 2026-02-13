With the UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma continually leading the program into further success, especially this season at 26-0, there's no denying the amount of professional talent he's coached in his tenure. As the UConn women's basketball team continues to be dominant, Auriemma would be asked about naming an all-time Huskies lineup.

Auriemma was on the “Hoops HQ” show with Andy Katz and Seth Davis, being asked about a Huskies dream team, claiming how it's “hard” to come up with it. The first three players he would name are Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Tina Charles, explaining the choices with each of the players.

“Man, that's a hard one, because we've had such so many great players,” Auriemma said. “If you took it as, you know, Sue Bird is the greatest playmaker, maybe in the history of basketball, college basketball, pro basketball, I don't care. And that Taurasi may be the, whatever you want to describe her as. I think Tina Charles is probably the best rebounder, the best, most forceful kid that we've had in there. And they've played together on the Olympic teams.”

12-time NCAA Champion Geno Auriemma builds his @UConnWBB dream team. Could this squad win a WNBA title? 🐺💙 Stream The Hoops HQ Show with @SethDavisHoops and @TheAndyKatz on YouTube or live on the Fubo Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/EHFXPFen8D — Hoops HQ (@hhqsports) February 13, 2026

Geno Auriemma rounds out UConn women's basketball dream team

As it remains to be seen if UConn women's basketball star Sarah Strong joins the ranks as Huskies turned to great WNBA players, there's no denying that there are big shoes to fill, especially when looking at Auriemma's dream team. To round out the starting lineup, Auriemma would pick Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore to finish the roster.

“Stewie [Stewart] being Stewie meshes with everybody and is unguardable and is, you know, at that level, playmaker,” Auriemma said. “That other one, that probably goes to Maya Moore. And it's funny, because I coached that team at the Olympics. So yeah, if somebody said, pick one team, that's the five I would put out.”

At any rate, all five players that Auriemma named in Bird, Taurasi, Charles, Stewart, and Moore all made a huge impact with the program and later in the WNBA. Now, Auriemma continues to build professional talent.