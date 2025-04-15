UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has high expectations for Paige Bueckers after her entry into the WNBA.

The Dallas Wings selected Bueckers with the first overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. This comes after the Huskies star ended her four-year career with Auriemma and the program. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game throughout 123 total appearances as one of the best players in the country.

Auriemma reflected on Bueckers' special night after the draft ended. He saw three UConn players, including Bueckers, make their way to the professional level. As for his former star player, he had one challenge for her since she's the first overall pick.

“Every single one of our players that's gone number one before Paige is probably gonna be in the Hall of Fame, so she's got some work to do,” Auriemma said.

“Every single one of our players that's gone number one before Paige is probably gonna be in the Hall of Fame, so she's got some work to do” 😂 Geno Auriemma with @ChelseaSherrod after UConn had three players taken in the WNBA Draft, including Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick pic.twitter.com/635CnfdIBs — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Geno Auriemma's challenge for Paige Bueckers is notable for many reasons, especially with UConn's history in the WNBA Draft.

Bueckers became the sixth player in program history to be the first overall pick in the draft. The five players she joined are Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart. All of them are in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, meaning that she has a lot to fulfill to reach the heights her predecessors achieved.

Auriemma got to send Bueckers' UConn career into the sunset with their national championship victory this past season. They finished with a 37-3 overall record, having gone 18-0 in Big East Play. They averaged 81.7 points on 50.9% shooting from the field, including 38.2% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blew out opponents by a margin of 29.6 points per game.

Thanks to Bueckers, Auriemma won his 12th national championship. Forever grateful for what she gave to him and the program, his final request for her as she begins her WNBA career will ring for years to come.