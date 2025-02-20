Even before she stunningly announced that she was returning to UConn for the 2024-25 season, Paige Bueckers was already a Huskies legend. Playing an extra season — if you want to call it that considering all of the time she has missed due to injury — only is allowing her to continue climbing some of UConn's all-time leaderboards.

On Wednesday night, Bueckers eclipsed arguably the best to ever do it. During UConn's 91-49 win against Seton Hall, Bueckers passed Diana Taurasi for ninth place on UConn's all-time scoring list with her 2,158th point.

Bueckers kept the momentum going throughout the night despite suffering an injury scare at the end of the first half. She finished the game with 23 points on a very efficient 8-for-13 shooting while knocking down all six of her free throw attempts. Bueckers also added nine rebounds and five assists to make it another complete effort for one of the best players in the country.

UConn was a little sluggish to start this game coming off of a massive win against South Carolina on Sunday, and Geno Auriemma was not pleased with the Huskies' effort at halftime. Despite the slow start, Bueckers and company still led by 15 at the break before absolutely blitzing the Pirates in the second half in the 42-point win.

With Bueckers shooting the ball well in this game, helping her rebound from a poor shooting day in Columbia, and Azzi Fudd's excellent outing against the Gamecocks, UConn should have a ton of confidence on the offensive end to go along with a defense that has been clocking of late. This team is back in the top five in the AP poll and has a lot of momentum heading into the final stretch of Big East play.

UConn should feel good about its chances of running the table for the rest of the regular season and through the conference tournament, which could potentially earn it a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auriemma's group still has to host No. 23 Creighton — the only other ranked team in the Big East at the moment — and could face the Bluejays again in the conference tournament, but it would be a heavy favorite in both games.