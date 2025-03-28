UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers understands how brutal it was for JuJu Watkins to suffer a season-ending injury, having gone through one herself.

Watkins tore her ACL in the USC Trojans' second-round matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Sunday. With her on the sidelines, it puts the Trojans' title chances in danger as they lose one of the best scorers in the country.

Bueckers gave her thoughts about Watkins' injury on Friday ahead of UConn's Sweet 16 matchup. She went through a season-ending injury before, having torn her ACL that sidelined her for the 2022-23 season. Even though Watkins is absent until next season, Bueckers is confident in her returning better than ever.

“You don't get to be as good as JuJu if you don't have a great motor, a great work ethic – she's going to attack this process just as she's attacked basketball. Disappointed for her, but know she'll be back better than ever,” Bueckers said.

What's next for Paige Bueckers, UConn

It's a strong statement for Paige Bueckers to make, having faith in a fellow colleague as they performed as two of the best players in the country.

In the meantime, the Huskies continue their path in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament. They currently have a 33-3 overall record, having gone 18-0 in Big East Play. They average 81.7 points on 51.3% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 30.2 points per game.

Bueckers leads the way with numbers of 19.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. She is shooting 54.2% overall, including 41.1% from downtown. Sarah Strong comes next with 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, Azzi Fudd puts up 13.4 points and two rebounds, while Ashlynn Shade provides 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The 2-seed Huskies continue their preparation for the Sweet 16. They face the 3-seed Oklahoma Sooners on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET.