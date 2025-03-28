The basic definition of empathy is understanding what someone else is going through. Paige Bueckers empathizes with JuJu Watkins' ACL tear because she endured a similar circumstance.

In January, Bueckers suffered a knee injury while going for a loose ball during a game. The injury forced her to sit out for two games.

On the eve of UConn's preparation to play in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma, Bueckers took time out to offer support to Watkins, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“I reached out to her, just offering my support, my prayers and just letting her know that we've exchanged numbers now so we're locked in,” she said. “Whatever she needs, mentally, physically, if she needs to vent, ask questions. It's a long process and you learn a lot about yourself, about life through it. Just being there to offer my support and as much experience and wisdom as I've gotten over the years.”

It should be no surprise to see those words due to their respect for one another.

The mutual love between Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have come with the surge of popularity in women's basketball.

Bueckers has been an enormous talent for the storied UConn program since 2020. She became the fastest player in program history to reach 2,000 career points and was the first freshman to be named National Player of the Year.

Watkins is credited with revitalizing a once-dominant USC program. She has set records in scoring for freshmen and sophomores and was recently named the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year.

Both are known for their explosive offensive game and commanding presence. As a result, Bueckers and Watkins have garnered heightened attention and rumblings of potential stardom in the WNBA.

Along the way, both praised one another. In April 2024, Bueckers and Watkins expressed kind words towards one another after UCONN defeated USC 80-73 to advance to the Final Four.

The love is still there in times of joy and pain, like sunshine and rain.