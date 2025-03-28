For the first time in NCAA women’s basketball history, rivals North Carolina and Duke women's basketball will meet in the postseason, with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

Friday’s matchup marks the 111th meeting between the schools, but it will be their first in the NCAA tournament. Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart gave a nod to the significance of the game, calling it “really great for the sport.”

“I celebrate along with all the sports fans that have been watching so many Duke-Carolina battles throughout the years,” Banghart said, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. “We did it. We got you guys an NCAA tournament game between Carolina-Duke. I mean, if that doesn't get your blood going, you should check it.”

Until this year, Duke and UNC had never been in the same NCAA tournament region, but this will now be their third game after two regular-season matchups.

“It feels like it's a really big deal for the guys that we're playing them three times,” Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said. “It's not something we've really talked about or worried about.”

The two ACC teams split their regular-season meetings. UNC won in overtime 53-46 at home on Jan. 9, and Duke responded with a 68-53 win on Feb. 27. Tar Heel starters Alyssa Ustby and Reniya Kelly missed the second matchup due to injury but are expected to play Friday. Duke’s top scorer, freshman forward Toby Fournier, will also return after missing the second-round win over Oregon due to illness.

The teams bring similar profiles into the regional semifinal. Duke averages 73.8 points per game while allowing 57.1, and UNC averages 70.5 while giving up 57.6. Fifth-year senior Ustby said fans should expect a gritty, low-scoring contest.

“The basketball you're going to see will be very gritty, maybe a little bit sloppy,” Ustby said. “The teams know each other way too well.”

“But we remind each other on court not to worry about those little feisty interactions and stuff. We know they're going to happen, especially at this stage with an Elite Eight on the line. That's much bigger stakes than a regular-season game. We just have to make sure we keep each other cool.”

Duke is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2006. North Carolina last reached the national semifinals in 2007.