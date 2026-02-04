USC basketball had a tough week — fell just short of a big comeback win at Iowa and barely survived Rutgers at home — but they bounced back with an 81-76 win versus the visiting Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night. Though, even in victory, the Trojans still received bad news. Chad Baker-Mazara, one of the top guys on the team and one of the most experienced players in the country, exited the game after suffering a lower-body injury.

USC's leading scorer limped to the locker room and later returned with crutches and ice on his knee. The Trojans certainly deserve their due for surviving Indiana without him, but their NCAA Tournament hopes could incur a massive blow if he is out for an extended period of time. Fans did not get much clarity after the game.

“UPDATE: USC HC Eric Musselman gave no concrete update on the condition of Chad Baker-Mazara's injury, but assumes that it is a sprained MCL, and won't know til Baker-Mazara gets an MRI,” The Sporting Tribune's Adrian Medina reported on X.

UPDATE: USC HC Eric Musselman gave no concrete update on the condition of Chad Baker-Mazara's injury, but assumes that it is a sprained MCL, and won't know til Baker-Mazara gets an MRI. https://t.co/uNgcB9djP7 — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) February 4, 2026

Article Continues Below

The 26-year-old wing, who has also played for Auburn, San Diego State and Duquesne, finished with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting versus the Hoosiers. Although he can be streaky from the field and has lost his temper in the past, Baker-Mazara is an impactful player when healthy. He is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Musselman will get a headache trying to figure out how to replace such production this late in the season. Five-star freshman Alijah Arenas would be crucial if Baker-Mazara is sidelined. Fortunately, he enjoyed a career night in Los Angeles' Galen Center, scoring 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting. He has endured much anguish in the last year, but he could be ready to ascend.

The Trojans will need him, with or without No. 4. Hopefully, Musselman has news to share soon. After playing 141 games, fans have to wonder if Chad Baker-Mazara is finally done in college. He is begging for one last run in March.