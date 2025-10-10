Bruce Pearl's retirement from coaching the Auburn Tigers sent the college sports world in a frenzy. However, some players got the hint about it ahead of time, namely Chad Baker-Mazara.

Pearl stepped away from coaching after leading the Tigers for the last 11 seasons. He coached four teams throughout his head coaching career since 1992, embracing the next step with each stop. Baker-Mazara was there with Pearl at the end, playing at Auburn for the last two seasons before transferring to USC this summer.

Baker-Mazara reflected on Pearl's retirement during Big Ten Media Day on Thursday. He was mixed about his knowledge of the news, having hints that it would happen while not having confirmation at the same time.

“Yes and no, I would say,” Baker-Mazara said, via On3. “Because the way he was talking to me at the end of the year, he was fading away. But at the same time, I couldn’t say, ‘Yeah, I knew,’ because I didn’t.

“But the way he was talking to me, I was getting hints and pieces about, I don’t know if he’s fully coming back or not. It was kind of iffy.”

What's next for Auburn after Bruce Pearl's retirement

Chad Baker-Mazara will enjoy a new chapter of his career with the USC Trojans. As for the Auburn Tigers, they will embrace a new era following Bruce Pearl's retirement as Steven Pearl takes over.

Auburn is coming off a strong 2024-25 season. The squad finished with an excellent 32-6 record, winning the SEC regular season title. They reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, losing to the eventual champions Florida Gators.

The Tigers' 2025-26 campaign will begin at home, hosting their first five contests. They face Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 3, Merrimack on Nov. 6, Wofford on Nov. 11, Houston on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. ET, and Jackson State on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.