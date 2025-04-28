The USC basketball team added to its already impressive college basketball transfer portal class with a massive commitment on Monday. Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara is going to play his sixth season of college basketball, and he is going to be doing it with the Trojans. Baker-Mazara spent the last two seasons with Auburn, and he was a big reason why the Tigers had such a successful 2024-25 season.

“Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara has committed to USC, per his IG page,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “A seismic get for the Trojans.”

Chad Baker-Mazara started his college basketball career back in 2020 at Duquesne. He averaged 9.5 points per game during his lone season with the Dukes, and after that, he decided to take his talents to San Diego State. Baker-Mazara only averaged 6.4 PPG during his first season with the Aztecs, and he did not play during the 2022-23 season.

Baker-Mazara entered the transfer portal for a second time after his time with San Diego State came to a close, and he landed at Auburn. The best seasons of his career have been with the Tigers.

During year one at Auburn, Baker-Mazara averaged double-digit points for the first time in his career. He averaged 10 PPG, 3.7 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game. It was a good season for Baker-Mazara, and he got even better this past season.

Baker-Mazara was a major piece to the puzzle this year for Auburn as he averaged over 12 PPG. He was an outstanding three-point shooter throuhgout his career and shot over 38% from beyond the arc this past season. He has had two seasons shooting over 40% from deep.

All in all, this is a huge pickup for the USC basketball team. Chad Baker-Mazara has more experience than just about anyone in college basketball history as he is currently 25 and will turn 26 during the 2025-26 season. At 6'7″, he is big and can score in a lot of different ways. Baker-Mazara is going to be one of the best players that the Trojans have next year. Head coach Eric Musselman has done an outstanding job in the transfer portal this offseason, and USC should have a great team next year.