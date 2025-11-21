Buffalo Bills fans kept waiting for Josh Allen to enter Superman mode on Thursday night, but the Houston Texans defense shoved a fistful of kryptonite in his face, again and again. The reigning MVP was sacked a shocking eight times for 70 yards in a 23-19 road loss. Following a bounce-back, six-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, he looked jarringly mortal in NRG Stadium. One particular hit made a strong impression on him.

Texans star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. crushed Allen from behind early in the game, temporarily forcing him into a vulnerable state. The dual-threat quarterback took a bit longer to get back on his feet but did not leave the field. He explained what he was feeling immediately after the brutal sack.

“Bills QB Josh Allen said he landed on his left shoulder when he went down and it went ‘a little numb on me,'” ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported on X. “Then {he} said, ‘We're good.'”

Josh Allen, Bills must shake this one off

Article Continues Below

No. 17's toughness is unquestioned at this point, but even when on the field he could not generate momentum against this ferocious Texans defense. Anderson and Danielle Hunter combined for four and a half sacks, and Calen Bullock recorded two interceptions, including the game-clincher in the final seconds. It was a night that Allen wishes he could forget, but unfortunately, the pain he is surely experiencing will probably make that impossible.

The 29-year-old was 24-of-34 passing for 253 yards and no touchdowns. He had little time to act, and it showed. Fans have seen him make something out of nothing many times during his eight-year NFL career, but if the offensive line is going to get steamrolled, there is little he can do.

Josh Allen and the Bills have 10 days to recover and regroup before battling the Pittsburgh Steelers in Acrisure Stadium. With Buffalo now 7-4 and falling to sixth place in the AFC standings for the time being, fans are hoping their beloved superhero can fly into town right away.