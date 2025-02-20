USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised the dominance of JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen following the Trojans’ 83-75 win over No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday night, calling them the best duo in the country.

Watkins scored 28 points, and Iriafen added 24 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 USC improved to 24-2 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play. Watkins, the conference’s leading scorer at 24.3 points per game, recorded her sixth game of the season with at least 28 points.

“Kiki and JuJu are the best duo in the country,” Gottlieb said after the game, as reported by Fredo Cervantes of The Sporting News. “They played like it tonight.”

The two have combined for at least 20 points each in eight games this season, the second-most among Division I teammates per ESPN, trailing only Vanderbilt’s Khamil Pierre and Mikayla Blakes, who have done so 10 times.

Watkins credited her chemistry with Iriafen, emphasizing how playing alongside her has elevated their team’s performance.

“Who wouldn’t wanna play with Kiki,” Watkins said. “It makes my life and everybody’s life easier.”

USC survives late push from Michigan State

USC built a 21-point lead late in the third quarter, but Michigan State fought back with a 15-4 run in the fourth to cut the deficit to six with four minutes remaining. A jumper by Kennedy Smith and a fast-break layup from Watkins helped the Trojans regain control and close out the game.

Michigan State’s Grace VanSlooten led all scorers with 29 points, tying her career high, while Julia Ayrault added 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans dropped to 19-7 overall and 9-6 in conference play.

Freshman Avery Howell also played a key role for USC, contributing six of the team’s nine bench points in 20 minutes. Gottlieb praised her leadership and toughness, calling her “a winner” who can step into any situation.

“She’s tough as heck,” Gottlieb said of Howell.

Despite the late push from Michigan State, USC’s defense held firm, forcing key turnovers in the final minutes. The Trojans capitalized on fast-break opportunities, outscoring Michigan State in transition to maintain their lead.

With postseason play approaching, USC looks to keep its momentum in its final regular-season home game against No. 25 Illinois on Sunday. Michigan State will return home to face Indiana, aiming to bounce back from consecutive losses after the the team's loss to UCLA last week.