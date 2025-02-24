After a crushing loss to UCF on Sunday, Utah basketball and head coach Craig Smith are going their separate ways. Smith is out as the head coach of the Utes as his fourth season nears its end, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Smith departs Utah with a 65-62 record there and zero NCAA Tournament appearances. He has had a winning record with the Utes in each of the past three seasons, including a 22-15 finish in 2023-24. This season, Utah spent much of the season on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but Sunday's loss likely ended its hopes of reaching the postseason barring a Cinderella run in the conference tournament.

Utah seemed to be building some momentum late in February, pulling an upset of Kansas at home and then fending off a hot Kansas State squad. Those two wins caused Utah to show up in some bubble pictures, but a bad loss to UCF — one of the worst teams in the Big 12 — dropped them back down the list and proved to be the final straw for Smith with the school.

This story will be updated.