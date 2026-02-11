Four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch wants to be back in the recruitment market months after signing with St. John's basketball.

Oumiddoch signed with the Red Storm in November, but now has a change of heart, as he sent a request for a release, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.

“NEWS: 4⭐️ Adam Oumiddoch has requested to be released from his signing to St. John's and will reopen his recruitment, he told @Rivals,” Tipton reported via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

A 6-5 shooting guard from Overtime Elite (GA), Oumiddoch will be looking for a new school to get his college basketball career going in 2026. Before committing and signing with St. John's basketball, he had offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, East Carolina Pirates, Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, Memphis Tigers and Old Dominion Monarchs.

In addition, Tipton noted that Oumiddoch considered the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks and Villanova Wildcats.

With Oumiddoch leaving, Rick Pitino's Red Storm now has zero commits for 2026.

In any case, the main focus at the moment for St. John's is improving its resume for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Red Storm are on a 10-game winning streak following their thrilling 87-82 overtime win at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday against the Xavier Musketeers. Before that, they took down the No. 3 UConn Huskies on Saturday to the tune of an 81-72 score, in the Big Apple.

Coming up next for St. John's basketball is a date with the Providence Friars on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.