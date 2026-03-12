A former HBCU star is heading to Tennessee after winning two Super Bowls. Former Fayetteville State University standout Joshua Williams is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Per The Tennessean, Williams has signed a two-year deal with $2.5 million of guaranteed money.

Joshua Williams built his reputation as a standout defensive back at Fayetteville State University, emerging as one of the top players in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. His performance at the HBCU level helped him make history in the 2022 NFL Draft, where he became the first HBCU player selected when the Kansas City Chiefs chose him in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick. During his collegiate career with the Broncos from 2018 through 2021, Williams totaled 79 tackles, recorded 21 pass breakups, and intercepted five passes, including one returned for a touchdown.

He landed with the right team in the draft, as the Chiefs were in the midst of their Super Bowl window. He was a part of the championship-winning teams in 2022 and 2024, getting meaningful snaps on defense that fortified the Chiefs' secondary. During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Williams appeared in a rotational and spot-start role, totaling 92 tackles while defending 18 passes and recording one interception across 12 starts.

One of the most memorable moments of his tenure came in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, when he picked off a pass from Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter, helping Kansas City secure the victory and advance to the Super Bowl. Now he joins a Titans team in rebuild mode after drafting Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.