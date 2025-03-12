The Virginia basketball season ended on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament, and it is a year that Cavaliers fans will want to forget. Right before the season started, longtime head coach Tony Bennett shockingly made the decision to retire, and the Cavaliers were left without a head coach. Ron Sanchez served as the interim head coach, and shortly after Virginia lost 66-60 to Georgia Tech, the school announced that Sanchez would not become the full-time head coach.

“Virginia officially announces what has been expected for a few months: interim head coach Ron Sanchez will not be retained as the program’s full-time head coach for the 2025-26 season,” Jeff Borzello said in a post.

Ron Sanchez was obviously put into a very difficult spot ahead of this season, but he did not do enough to earn the full-time gig.

“I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program.” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men’s basketball.”

The Virginia basketball team finished the season with a 15-17 overall record, and they went 8-12 in ACC play. The Cavaliers lost in their first ACC Tournament game, and they will obviously not be receiving a bid to play in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia's season is over.

Virginia is typically one of the best basketball teams in the ACC, and it wasn't too long ago that Tony Bennett led the program to a national championship as they captured the title in 2019. A lot has changed since then, and the Cavaliers will now have a head coaching search on their hands during the offseason as Sanchez will not be the head coach.

This was an uncharacteristically weak year for the ACC as it is looking like they will only get 3-4 teams into the NCAA Tournament. The Virginia basketball team is typically one that makes the big dance, but they will be watching at home this season.

Ron Sanchez didn't have a lot to work with this year, and it certainly isn't his fault that Virginia had the season that it did. It will be interesting to see who the Cavaliers can find to replace Tony Bennett, who had a ton of success leading the program.