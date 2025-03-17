The West Virginia basketball program was surprisingly left out of the NCAA Tournament on selection Sunday, despite what looked like a solid resume.

West Virginia basketball went 19-13 overall and 10-10 in Big 12 play this season, but they had several quality wins to build their resume. The Mountaineers were the first team left out of the tournament, with North Carolina, Texas, Xavier and San Diego State being the last four teams in.

West Virginia had six quad one victories this season, while those four previously mentioned schools to make it in has six combined.

There are usually some surprising selections or snubs during the bracket reveal, and the biggest snub in the eyes of many is West Virginia, with Indiana being another school viewed as a snub. Let's get to some of the reactions from fans and media members to West Virginia basketball being left out of the NCAA Tournament.

“UNC getting in over West Virginia, which had neutral site wins over Gonzaga and Arizona, along with a win at Kansas, is, well, um, kind of a bad call.” wrote Chris Fallica of Fox Sports.

“West Virginia being left out of the NCAA Tournament is the DIRTIEST, most rigged, biggest load of garbage I have seen all year,” wrote Matt Thornsbury. “Everyone on the set were in agreement…West Virginia should've been IN because they beat good teams and UNC did not. Absolute garbage. Nobody has to answer for it either.”

“All 111 brackets in bracket matrix today had West Virginia in,” wrote @Birky534. “Only 30 had Xavier. Indiana was in 90 of them.”

It is clear what the general consensus is when it comes to West Virginia being left out of the NCAA Tournament is that they were snubbed, and that they had a better resume than multiple teams that ended up getting the nod this year.