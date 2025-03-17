Following the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, there was plenty of outrage from fans on social media regarding North Carolina’s inclusion in the tournament. Some cried foul play due to the fact that North Carolina’s athletic director was on the selection committee. One team that seemingly was a victim of being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament was West Virginia. Following the bracket reveal, West Virginia’s AD Wren Baker reacted to the snub on social media.

“Heartbroken for WVU Hoops. I can’t comprehend this team being left out. Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it’s a terrible travesty that we weren’t included,” Baker posted. “I have so much appreciation for Coach DeVries, our coaching staff and players. They deserved better than what the committee delivered today. Let’s rally around these young men and let them know how proud we are of them.”

West Virginia’s AD also posted a graphic of the Mountaineers’ accomplishments this season, arguably worthy of an NCAA Tournament appearance. Instead, the Mountaineers will miss out on the big dance for the second consecutive season. 2023 was the last time West Virginia made the tournament where they were eliminated in the first round my Maryland.

This was also the first season of Darian DeVries at the helm as head coach. He guided West Virginia to an overall record of 19-13 and 10-10 in Big 12 Conference play. Prior to taking over at West Virginia, he was the head coach at Drake where he complied a record of 150-55. He led Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of his six seasons.

If teams like North Carolina flounder in the tournament, the calls for West Virginia to have gotten in will only get stronger. In terms of Quad 1 wins, North Carolina went 1-10 against Quad 1 teams while West Virginia finished with six Quad 1 wins, five of those coming on the road.