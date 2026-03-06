The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason has seen some interesting twists, and one player sees the value of keeping their premier free agent. But a teammate who may not be around is a former Pro Bowl linebacker that the Colts are rumored to be looking to trade.

Active talks are in progress, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“The Colts are speaking with teams about a trade for their former Pro Bowl LB Zaire Franklin as they look to get under the salary cap by next week, per sources. Franklin led the NFL in tackles in 2024.”

Colts should have suitors for LB Zaire Franklin

It shouldn’t be hard to find interest for the eight-year veteran. He had his first Pro Bowl season in 2024, totaling 173 tackles with 11 for loss. Also, he chipped in with 3.5 sacks.

Things didn’t go as well last year. Franklin managed his lowest tackle total (125) since 2021. So there could be speculation that his talents are dropping off.

But it’s all about the bottom line for the Colts, according to coltswire.com.

“If the Colts can find a trade partner, moving on from Franklin would help them get under the salary cap,” Paul Bretl wrote. “After using the transition tag on Daniel Jones, they are currently $4.7 million over and must be under by March 11th when the new league year begins.

“If the Colts did trade Franklin, that would open up $5.75 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season, per Over the Cap.”

General manager Chris Ballard acknowledged it would be a tough move, according to coltswire.com.

“I think you guys all know my feelings for Zaire Franklin,” Ballard said. “We have a very close relationship. I thought he played good football. And the addition of (Germaine) Pratt, when we got him into the mix. He ended up adding a much-needed will that we needed.

“The future, we’ll see. Pratt’s up. Zaire’s under contract, so we’ll see how that ends up playing out.”