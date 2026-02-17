Wisconsin basketball has made some major upsets this season. Earlier this year, they gave Michigan their only loss of the year. Last week, Wisconsin got two more major upsets. First, they defeated Illinois in overtime on the road on Feb. 10, 92-90. Then, on Feb. 13, Wisconsin took a 92-71 victory over Michigan State.

After two huge wins in the last week, Joe Lunardi of ESPN has given a new ranking to Wisconsin in his latest Bracketology.

Lunardi now has Wisconsin projected as the seven-seed in the South Region in March Madness. That moved Wisconsin up one spot from where they were last weekend. It also places them projected to face Texas A&M in the first round, and have a potential date with two-seed Houston in the next game.

This is not the highest ranking that Lunardi has given the Badgers this year. In the initial rankings that came out in November, Wisconsin was projected as a six-seed. Still, by the end of December, they were on the bubble and seen as one of the first four teams out, after they had dropped to 9-4 on the year.

January wins over UCLA, Michigan, Minnesota, and Rutgers got Wisconsin back into the projections. Lunardi placed them back in the tournament as a ten seed. They would fluctuate between the eighth and tenth seed lines until this past ranking. Sitting on the seven line, Wisconsin now has its highest projection since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, ClutchPoint's Bracketology currently has Wisconsin as the eight seed in the East Region, facing Miami (FL) in the first round. They would then likely face one-seed UConn in the next round.