While some teams are gearing up for the NCAA Tournament in college basketball, others are already looking towards the offseason as they try to get a roster ready to make a run at the Big Dance next season. Wyoming basketball is one of the latter squads after a disappointing season that saw them finish 12-10 overall and 5-15 in the Mountain West.

Now, the mountain will get even higher for the Cowboys to climb. Star guard Obi Agbim has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Agbim is a huge loss for Wyoming, but he will immediately become one of the best players in the transfer portal and should get plenty of attention from high-majors. He was the fourth-leading scorer in the Mountain West at 17.6 points per game on his way to being named All-Mountain West Third Team.

Agbim was also the Newcomer of the Year in the Mountain West as the best transfer who came in before last season. He spent time at the lower levels for four years before going to Wyoming in 2024-25, including a year at Metro State in Colorado and two years at Fort Hays College. He also played a year at Northeastern Junior College and is bing granted an extra year of eligibility thanks to the new JUCO ruling.

Agbim's efficiency as a shooter is what makes him so intriguing as a player and a potential fit at a high-major. Among qualified players, he led the Mountain West in 3-point percentage at 43.7%. He did it on high volume — over six attempts per game — and took a lot of difficult shots.

Agbim isn't the strongest playmaker, but he did average 3.4 assists per game this season, so the passing chops are there. It's still very early in transfer portal season, but he has a chance to be one of the most sought-after players in the portal this offseason.