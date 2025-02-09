Yale basketball witnessed a historic performance from one of their players on Saturday.

In 35 minutes of action against Cornell, Bez Mbeng put up a triple-double of 15 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and five steals. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

With this stat line, Mbeng became the only DI men's player this century to reach all those marks in a road game.

How Yale performed against Cornell

Bez Mbeng's performance was crucial to helping the Yale Bulldogs prevail by a final score of 103-88 against Cornell.

Yale had a spectacular shooting day on offense. They made 62% of their total shots, including 48% from beyond the arc. They won the rebounding battle duel 30-25, created 22 assists, and made nine steals.

Aside from Mbeng, the Bulldogs had two players score more than 20 points. John Poulakidas finished with a game-high 32 points and three rebounds, Nick Townsend put up 25 points and six rebounds, while Samson Aletan provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Yale improved to 14-6 on the season, going 7-0 after their first seven games of Ivy League play. They produce 83.5 points on shooting splits of 49.6% overall and 40.2% from downtown, beating opponents by a solid margin of 13.6 points per game.

Poulakidas leads the way with 20.5 points and 3.6 rebounds on 48.1% shooting from the field and 45.4% from three. Townsend puts up 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while Mbeng contributes with 12.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals.

After the win, Yale will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Penn Quakers on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.