The National Champion University of Connecticut Huskies have been on their toes for the ongoing NBA Draft deadline. Notable departures due to the draft have been Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo who led them to banner number five. Another player from UConn Basketball has an important draft decision — Andre Jackson Jr.

As the deadline approached, Jackson Jr. had a decision to make. He chose to remain on the course and pursue the NBA Draft, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The junior from UConn basketball gave an all-around performance. Averages of 6.7 points on a serviceable 43.2% field goal percentage helped in their championship-winning run. He is also not a slouch on defense as he has 6.2 rebounds on average and an astounding 1.1 steals to go along with it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreover, his impact on the game is undeniable as he sees the floor 29 minutes in the 36 games he played this season. Paving the way for demolition victories against Isiah Wong’s Miami Hurricanes squad, and Drew Timme’s Gonzaga. Through his leadership, UConn basketball won it all against Lamont Butler’s San Diego State Aztecs.

Andre Jackson Jr. is projected to be taken number 32 in recent mock drafts. His effort in leading UConn basketball is slowly coming to fruition as June 22 nears. He will join fellow Huskies Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins as they venture through the NBA Draft process in hopes that Adam Silver calls their name.

UConn basketball is not going helpless with Jackson Jr.’s departure. Tristen Newton is set to return to the team for his fifth season of college basketball eligibility. Coach Dan Hurley is surely proud of his players and the decisions they have made.