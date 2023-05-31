UConn basketball‘s Tristen Newton announced he is returning to college for his final season of eligibility.

Newton averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season for the national-champion Huskies.

He declared for the NBA Draft in April and played well at the G-League Elite Camp in Chicago. He scored 14 points and made 3-of-4 3-pointers.

Tristen Newton did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft combine.

His return is huge for the Huskies. Newton started at point guard last season and was third on the team in scoring. He also shot 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

Newton was UConn basketball’s leading scorer (19 points) in its win over San Diego State in the national championship game.

With Newton back, UConn basketball has a greater chance at winning the Big East and making another deep NCAA Tournament run.

The Huskies are ranked No. 6 in Jon Rothstein’s “Rothstein 45” for FanDuel. UConn lost top scorers Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, but it signed five-star prospect Stephon Castle and three other top-100 recruits: shooting guard Solomon Ball and small forwards Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross.

Guard Andre Jackson Jr., who averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season, could also return to UConn basketball.

Newton transferred to UConn before last season. He played three years at East Carolina, where he was an All-American conference second-team selection in 2021-22. He started all 30 games for the Pirates that season and averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Tristen Newton has one season of eligibility remaining since the 2020-21 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.