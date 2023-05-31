Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Adama Sanogo played a major role in UConn’s run to the NCAA Championship. After bringing UConn back to their former glory, Sanogo is now ready for the next chapter of his basketball career.

Sanogo will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The big man has officially said goodbye to the Huskies and will look to translate his college success to the NBA level.

Sanogo came to UConn as a widely-regarded four-star recruit prior to the 2020 season. He made an immediate impact, appearing in 23 games and starting 20 of them. Sanogo averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, being named to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

From there, the center only continued to develop his game. He earned First-Team All Big East honors as both a sophomore and a junior. Over his three years, 91 games and 87 starts with the Huskies, Sanogo averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In UConn’s run to the National Championship, Sanogo truly showed off his star power. Over their six tournament games, Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding player.

After leaving UConn on such a high note, Adama Sanogo will now try his hand in the NBA. While he hasn’t received much first-round 2023 NBA Draft buzz, Sanogo’s time with the Huskies has certainly put him on team’s radars.

With the Huskies once again becoming world champions, Sanogo has etched his name into UConn’s history. Now officially in the 2023 NBA Draft, Sanogo is ready to prove he can be more than just a college star.