Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NCAA is expected to approve a big decision regarding the future of college football on Friday. Rule changes proposed earlier this year that allow the clock to run after first downs were passed in all divisions besides Division III. The clock will now stop after first downs only during the final two minutes of each half, reports CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

Approval of the rule change comes from the Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP), the group that vets any rule changes proposed by the NCAA Football Rules Committee. This recommendation was made in March, and now looks to be moving through a month later here in April.

Although Division I and Division II will adopt the new rule, Division III had serious pushback on the proposal, enough to nix the rule change all together. The Management Council of Division III announced after disapproving the rule change that they will be playing with separate rules now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stopping the clock after first downs has been one of the primary discrepancies between NCAA Football and the NFL for a long time, all the way back to 1968. It will significantly shorten overall game time in NCAA Football, as the average game is expected to be reduced by seven plays.

PROP is not stopping here with the rule changes either, as two other recommendations by the NCAA Football Rules Committee are expected to pass. The first is that teams will be prohibited from calling consecutive timeouts, and the second is that penalties at the end of the first and third quarter will be enforced on the first play of the next quarter. Overall, NCAA Football will look a little different next year, primarily because the clock will be running.