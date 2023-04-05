Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Duke legend and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley couldn’t be any prouder of his brother, Dan Hurley, who led UConn basketball to the NCAA title on Monday against San Diego State.

Bobby, who was in attendance in the game and watched as his younger brother lifted the national championship trophy, shared how amazing it is to see his brother get his shining moment. He called it “freaking amazing,” especially considering what Dan had to go through to reach where he is today. Besides, not a lot of people are able to win the national championship, and the UConn coach just did it.

“I just feel so blessed to be here, see it and feel it. To watch him do it in the last four games is one of the great things that has happened to me. … Right now in the moment, it’s hard to think of something that’s better than this,” the 51-year-old former NBA guard added.

When asked about the usual talks about Dan on being in the shadow of him as a player and their father (the legendary Bob Hurley) as a coach, Bobby added: “This journey, it feels like it’s impossible. To get to this moment, it’s so hard and all the ups and downs and what he’s been through. I know how good he is, and I thought this day was coming and I’m just so happy he did it.”

Bobby Hurley with @goodmanhoops on how proud he is of his brother pic.twitter.com/knhcQMniTQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 4, 2023

It’s certainly a beautiful moment for UConn basketball, Dan Hurley and their family. The Hurleys are basketball royalties, and Dan has just proven himself along with his brother Bobby Hurley.

As Chris Paul said, there’s nothing like “One Shining Moment.”