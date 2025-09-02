Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, so it's time for our Week 2 Top 25 Power Rankings. The first week of the season provided a ton of action as there were tight finishes, upsets, and everything in between. There is sure to be some shake up in the rankings as three top 10 teams from our preseason Top 25 went down over the weekend, including No. 1 Texas. Let's take a look at the latest version of ClutchPoints' rankings:

1. LSU

The most impressive win of the weekend was LSU going on the road and taking down Clemson. The Tigers finally look legit under Brian Kelly. This is a very good team.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State took down the top team in the country, and if LSU hadn't won, the Buckeyes would take the top spot. Ohio State's defense looked fantastic, and Julian Sayin looked solid under center. Massive win over Texas for the Buckeyes.

3. Penn State

Penn State took care of business against Nevada on Saturday. The opportunities will be there later in the season for the Nittany Lions to climb in the rankings.

4. Oregon

Oregon made easy work of Montana State in Week 1, and quarterback Dante Moore played well. It will be exciting to see the Ducks play a more challenging opponent, and they get Oklahoma State this weekend.

5. Texas

Texas certainly has some things to figure out offensively, but the Longhorns were right there until the end on the road in Columbus. It's not time to panic yet, Texas fans.

6. Clemson

Coming in at No. 6 in our Week 2 Top 25 Power Rankings is Clemson. The Tigers lost a close battle against LSU, but just like with Texas, it's way too early to hit the panic button. LSU is a very good team, and Clemson will be just fine in the ACC.

7. Miami

Speaking of the ACC, how about the Hurricanes? Miami took down Notre Dame at home, and it was impressive. Carson Beck looked good, and it looks like Clemson will have some serious competition in the ACC.

8. Notre Dame

Notre Dame lost to Miami, but Fighting Irish fans shouldn't be worried. Miami looked great, and that was a tight game. It was QB CJ Carr's first start, and he did bring his team back from down 14 in the fourth quarter. He has an incredibly bright future, and the Fighting Irish will be very good if the offensive line performs better.

9. Georgia

Most people have Georgia in their top three, but we're still a little bit iffy on the Bulldogs. Georgia easily cruised by Marshall, but we need to see QB Gunner Stockton against a tougher opponent to really be sold here.

10. Illinois

Illinois easily took care of business in Week 1 against Western Illinois. It wasn't a tough game, but the Fighting Illini did what they were supposed to do.

11. South Carolina

South Carolina got into a dogfight with Virginia Tech, and the way that the Gamecocks closed it out was impressive. Still, there's definitely some things to clean up.

12. Michigan

All eyes were on Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense on Saturday night, and the true freshman delivered. The Wolverines racked up over 450 yards of offense, and Underwood threw for over 250 yards. That's a great sign for Michigan, but we will really find out about this team this weekend against Oklahoma.

13. Arizona State

Arizona State picked up an easy win against Northern Arizona over the weekend. The Big 12 is wide open this year, but so far, the Sun Devils are our top team.

14. Florida

The Gators easily picked up a victory against Long Island on Saturday. Things will be a little more challenging this weekend against USF.

15. Florida State

The big upset of the weekend was Florida State over Alabama. The Seminoles were 14-point underdogs at home against the Tide, and they ended up winning by 14 instead. Welcome to the Top 25, Florida State.

16. Iowa State

Iowa State smoked South Dakota State over the weekend to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Cyclones are looking dangerous to start the year.

17. Oklahoma

John Mateer delivered for the Sooners in Week 1 as he had a fantastic performance, but Oklahoma struggled to run the ball against Illinois State. Mateer against the Michigan defense this weekend will be a fun matchup.

18. Texas Tech

Texas Tech put up 67 points on Saturday, reminding us of what those Big 12 offenses used to look like week in and week out. The Red Raiders looked like a legit threat to win the conference.

19. Ole Miss

Ole Miss hosted Georgia State on Saturday, and the Rebels took care of business. They will face Kentucky on the road this weekend in what will be a bigger challenge.

20. Alabama

Alabama drops down to No. 20 in the Top 25 after a disastrous loss against Florida State. Everything is still in front of the Crimson Tide, but yeah, don't blame Alabama fans for panicking.

21. USC

USC looked good in Week 1 as Jayden Maiava helped the Trojans score 73 points. That's a good sign, but it was against Missouri State.

22. SMU

SMU picked up an easy win against East Texas A&M. The Mustangs should be one of the better teams in the ACC again this year.

23. Tennessee

Tennessee is new to the Power Rankings this week after taking down Syracuse on the road. The Volunteers put together an impressive showing.

24. Texas A&M

Texas A&M took down UTSA on Saturday, and the Aggies will host Utah State this weekend. We will get a good idea of how good this team is in Week 3 when they travel to play Notre Dame.

25. Indiana

The Hoosiers are barely clinging to the final spot in the Week 2 Top 25 Power Rankings after an ugly win against Old Dominion. We'll see if Curt Cignetti's squad looks a little better against Kennesaw State this weekend.

Just missed: Utah, Auburn, Missouri, Louisville, TCU