Regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in pro-wrestling history, fans were devastated to see WWE legend Randy Orton had to miss John Cena's retirement match against Gunther at the Dec. 13, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. However, just days after the show, Orton broke his silence on the incident and penned an emotional note for the veteran.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Orton recalled their iconic rivalry and claimed that Cena serves as an inspiration for many. “I broke into the wrestling business and grew up for the past 2 decades alongside John Cena. I wrestled with or against him 100 times, at least,” said Orton.

Promoting the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia, Orton failed to attend Cena's final bout.

“But I know if ANYONE understands my absence, it’s John, because I was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promoting [Riyadh Season] and [the Royal Rumble],” Orton wrote. “The morning of his retirement we exchanged a few texts, and I was honored to speak with him on such a big day.”

Looking forward to following Cena's upcoming Hollywood career, the 14-time World Champion continued, “I look forward to following John’s career in Hollywood AND beyond. Skys the limit with this guy. An inspiration not only to generations of fans, but to myself, who was lucky enough to learn firsthand from one of the most OVER wrestlers ever. Thanks for being so good to my family over the years and thanks for making the lockeroom a better place. Take care John, and I’ll see ya around.”

Over the years, Orton and Cena had main-evented multiple PLEs and shows both alongside and against each other. With Cena's in-ring career now finished, Orton and Cena's last match dates back to Backlash 2025.

Why did Randy Orton miss John Cena's last WWE match?

Amid his ongoing absence, Orton was spending time with his family. With an extremely busy schedule and a WWE run for over two decades, “The Apex Predator” is now taking time off to get close with his family.

A few weeks ago, Orton went on vacation to celebrate his 10th anniversary with his wife, Kim. His absence during Cena's retirement match might be due to Saudi Arabia. Fans remain confused by his continued absence on SmackDown. Although he's advertised to be on the blue-brand next January.