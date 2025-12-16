Upon revealing himself as the mysterious masked man on Monday Night RAW, former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory debuted a new look to go along with his character shift.

In the closing moments of the Dec. 15 edition of WWE RAW, which saw Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio with the help of the masked man, CM Punk came out with a chair to attack the hooded figure.

Theory then ran into the crowd before taking off his hood. He looked a lot different than the last time WWE fans saw him, donning a buzzcut.

Austin Theory was the masked man… thoughts? pic.twitter.com/z1cC8LF1Vl — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans then began making comparisons to his new look. One fan commented, “Looks like old mate from Prison Break,” while another said he looked like Justin Timberlake's character from Alpha Dog.

Austin Theory made his WWE return after 4 months at Survivor Series: WarGames

This means that Theory made his WWE return after a four-month hiatus at Survivor Series: WarGames. He came back as the masked man, helping the Vision's team get the win in the WarGames match.

For the last couple of weeks, Theory has made appearances as the masked man, helping Vision members pick up wins as he did during the Dec. 15 edition of RAW.

A lot still has to be explained about the character shift. Last time Theory was seen, he was being betrayed by his A-Town Down Under teammate, Grayson Waller, who has joined the New Day since the tag team's dissolution.

He then suffered an injury that caused his hiatus. Now, he appears to be ready to go. Hopefully, fans get a taste of the new Austin Theory in the ring soon.

Theory's motives have yet to be explained. He was previously part of a stable with Seth Rollins, who founded the Vision before he was kicked out. The Vision's WarGames team consisted of Brock Lesnar, who delivered an F5 off an Elimination Chamber pod to him in 2022. So, why did he join the Vision? All will be revealed sooner rather than later.