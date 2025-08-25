The college football season offically got underway with a slate of games Saturday, and there was even one matchup that featured two teams ranked in the preseason College Football Top 25 power rankings. Iowa State and Kansas State are both ranked in the AP Poll to start the year, and they kicked off the season across the pond in Ireland. The Cyclones picked up the massive win, and it was a great way to start the season. However, it doesn't really feel like college football is back until Week 1 kicks off. With that happening in just a few days, let's take a look at the first ClutchPoints College Football Top 25 of the season:

1. Texas

The top spot in our preseason College Football Top 25 goes to Texas. The Longhorns are loaded with talent at every position, and the upside that Arch Manning brings to the table sets them apart. We will learn a lot in Week 1 when Texas travels to Ohio State.

2. Penn State

In terms of returning talent, it's hard to be in a better position than Penn State. Led by quarterback Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions are riddled with guys who could be in the NFL right now.

3. Clemson

Can Dabo Swinney get back to the top of the college football world? A lot of people lost faith in him, but he has his best team in a long time. A win in Week 1 against LSU would be massive.

4. LSU

Speaking of LSU, the Tigers come in at No. 4. Watch out for LSU in the SEC. With Garrett Nussmeier leading the way, the Tigers have one of the best rosters in the country. Is this finally Brian Kelly's year?

5. Ohio State

Ohio State lost a ton of talent to the NFL after winning it all, and the Buckeyes are breaking in a new QB. Because of that, we have them down at No. 5 in our preason College Football Top 25. However, Ohio State can quickly jump up with a win over Texas.

6. Oregon

Oregon is another team that has a lot to replace, but it's hard not to love what Dan Lanning has built in Eugene. If QB Dante Moore can have a solid season, the Ducks will be in the mix come January.

7. Notre Dame

Notre Dame made it all the way to the national championship last season, and it has the talent to do it again. The Fighting Irish are breaking in a new QB as CJ Carr was recently named the starter, and he has an incredibly high ceiling.

8. Georgia

There are a lot of question marks surrounding this Georgia team, starting at the QB position. Carson Beck is with Miami now, so Gunner Stockton is QB1 for the Dawgs. We'll see how that pans out, but you can typically bet on Kirby Smart, the best coach in college football, to have a great team.

9. Illinois

It's been a while since Illinois has been talked about as a top 10 team to start the season, but the Fighting Illini are legit. They had a great year in 2024, and a ton of talent from that team is back.

10. South Carolina

South Carolina took a big step in the right direction last year, and the team was a couple of plays away from going to the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks are talented enough to get it done this season.

11. Alabama

We have Alabama lower than most after a disappointing first season under Kalen DeBoer. One year after Nick Saban leaves, the Crimson Tide have their worst campaign in nearly 20 years? Not a good sign, and now the Tide have to introduce a new QB.

12. Michigan

Michigan took a step back after winning it all in 2023, but the Wolverines were a QB away from being a CFP contender last year. Now the Wolverines have Bryce Underwood, and their defense is still legit. Michigan should be in the conversation all year long.

13. Arizona State

Arizona State was one of the biggest shockers in college football last year. Now, everyone expects the Sun Devils to be a contender.

14. Florida

Billy Napier's job looked dead in the water after a shaky start last year, but after DJ Lagway settled in, the Gators finished the season strong. This is a massive year for Napier, and for the first time in a while, people are optimistic about his team.

15. Iowa State

Iowa State is the only 1-0 team in our preseason College Football Top 25 power rankings. The Cyclones picked up a massive win over Kansas State in Dublin in Week 0, and their sights are set on winning the Big 12.

16. Miami

Miami is a tough team to gauge after losing Cam Ward. Let's be honest, the Hurricanes got pretty lucky in a few games in a very weak conference last year. If Carson Beck struggles, this could be an ugly season.

17. Indiana

Indiana was another major shocker last season, and the Hoosiers upgraded at the QB position. The schedule is much more difficult this year, but Curt Cignetti is a proven winner.

18. Oklahoma

The pressure is on Brent Venables after an ugly first year in the SEC, and he hit the transfer portal hard. QB John Mateer and running back Jadyn Ott are two huge additions offensively, and people are high on the Sooners because of that portal haul. They host Michigan in Week 2, so we will learn a lot then.

19. Texas Tech

You've heard a lot about Texas Tech lately if you follow recruiting, and the Red Raiders are ready to start making noise on the field as well. Texas Tech also had a great transfer portal haul, and it should position the team well in the Big 12.

20. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is expected to take a step back after losing Jaxson Dart, but the Rebels should still be one of the better teams in the SEC. The QB position is the major question.

21. Texas A&M

Mike Elko had a good first year with Texas A&M, but the Aggies couldn't get the big win down the stretch. There is a lot of talent in the SEC, so it will be tough for them to take the next step this season.

22. Kansas State

Kansas State is 0-1 after losing to Iowa State in Week 0, but the Big 12 should be wide open all year long. The Wildcats are fine despite their loss, but they can't slip up much more.

23. USC

Lincoln Riley's seat is as hot as they come ahead of the 2025 season. He has gotten worse and worse during his tenure with the Trojans, and if that trend continues, it might be time for USC to find a new head coach.

24. Baylor

Baylor is another team to watch in the Big 12. The Bears aren't getting as much attention as some other programs in the conference, but with QB Sawyer Robertson leading the way, they can compete with anyone on the schedule. Starting with a win over Auburn on Friday would be huge.

25. SMU

The final spot in our preseason College Football Top 25 power rankings resides in the ACC. SMU found a way into the College Football Playoff last year, and with how weak the ACC is, that could very well happen again. However, it was clear that the Mustangs weren't quite as good as their ranking showed.

Just missed: Boise State, Tennessee, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah