True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood made his Michigan football debut on Saturday night as the Wolverines beat New Mexico 34-17. Underwood is one the most-hyped prospects to ever come to Ann Arbor, and he looked good in his first game. Underwood finished the game 21-31 for 251 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also set the Michigan record for most passing yards in a debut by a freshman. It was a great debut, and he and head coach Sherrone Moore were both happy with it.

Next week will get a lot more challenging for Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team as they will hit the road to play Oklahoma under the lights. It will be a difficult challenge, but there was a lot to build on from Week 1.

“That was a surreal feeling,” Underwood said of his debut, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “I've been coming to games since I was eight, nine years old. It's just a surreal feeling to have the block M on my chest and score a touchdown with the block M on my chest.”

Sherrone Moore was very pleased with how his QB played. It would've been a good game for any QB, but the fact that Underwood is a true freshman is pretty remarkable.

“I thought he played really well,” Moore said, according to a post from Brock Heilig. “… To play the way he did, to not turn the ball over… it was impressive.”

Michigan's offense looked a lot better than it did last year, that's for sure. Bryce Underwood performed well, and the Wolverines ran the ball like they always do. Transfer Justice Haynes ran for over 150 yards and finished with three touchdowns. Another major positive on offense was tight end Marlin Klein, who finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on six receptions.

All in all, the Michigan football team has to be happy with how the offense performed. There are definitely things that need to be cleaned up ahead of Oklahoma week on both sides of the ball, but seeing Bryce Underwood and the offense find a groove was big.