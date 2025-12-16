Just days after his in-ring retirement, WWE legend John Cena has already been announced for his next appearance. On Dec. 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Cena suffered a tragic defeat against Gunther when he finally gave up.

However, soon after vanishing from fans' WWE screens, Cena is prepared to make his next public appearance. MEGACON Orlando recently announced on social media that Cena will appear at the convention next year in March 2026.

“From unforgettable entrances to championship moments,” the post read. “John Cena's impact on WWE won’t be forgotten. We're grateful for the memories, the matches, and the legacy he's built. Experiences to meet the legend will be on sale Wednesday, December 17 at 10 AM ET.”

The MEGACON Orlando is scheduled to run from Mar. 19 to 22, 2025. Despite working a light WWE schedule during his retirement run of just 36 dates, Cena kept himself busy with an extremely tight non-WWE schedule. With several shooting dates, movie promotions, etc, Cena is now set to close the year with his MEGACON Orlando appearance.

John Cena lost his WWE retirement match

In the main event of the latest Saturday Night's Main Event show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., John Cena faced off against Gunther. While Cena dominated the first half of their match, the “Ring General” soon took over.

Gunther's dominance continued to show throughout the match as the former World Champion launched a series of hard-hitting strikes on Cena. Beating his chest red, Gunther later trapped the 17-time World Champion in a rear-naked choke.

Unable to fight back any longer, Cena finally gave up and tapped out. Despite bearing a smile on his face, Cena accepted his fate and slowly moved on to his life's next phase.