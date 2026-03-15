The Miami Dolphins have always been a franchise enamored with the “big splash.” The arrival of Malik Willis, though, might just signal a shift from glitzy optimism to gritty pragmatism. By bringing in a dual-threat signal-caller with a rocket arm and untapped potential, new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has officially signaled that the team rolling the dice on pure athleticism. Willis is the ultimate project. His physical tools have teased scouts for years, but his consistency remains as elusive as a Super Bowl trophy in Miami's cabinet. For a fanbase that has weathered decades of quarterback purgatory, this move is less about a finished product and more about a desperate search for an identity.

That said, signing the former Packer is just the preamble to a much larger narrative. This move is the spark, not the fire. If Miami expects Willis to survive, let alone thrive, they cannot stop here. The roster remains a jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces. Right now, the most glaring hole is one that could sink the entire 2026 campaign before the first whistle blows in September.

Missed opportunities

2025 began with Super Bowl aspirations and ended in a 7-10 whimper. The campaign was marked by the mid-season departure of long-time GM Chris Grier and the eventual benching of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins were a team caught between two worlds. They were just too talented to bottom out, but too flawed to contend. Sure, the defense saw flashes of brilliance from All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks and a resurgent Zach Sieler. However, the offense became a stagnant shell of its former self.

Injuries ravaged the offensive line. The lack of a reliable power running game meant that opponents could simply bracket Jaylen Waddle and dare Miami to win elsewhere. The 2025 campaign wasn't just a losing season. It was an indictment of a roster-building philosophy that prioritized speed over substance. By the time the season finale concluded, it was clear that the Mike McDaniel era was facing its sternest test. The “Great Reset” of 2026 was no longer a suggestion but a necessity.

Flurry of movement

Since the 2026 league year opened, the Dolphins have been uncharacteristically disciplined yet productive. Beyond the headline-grabbing two-year, $45 million deal for Malik Willis, Sullivan has focused on value-add veterans to patch a leaky ship. The front office brought in kicker Zane Gonzalez to provide stability on special teams. They also took a flyer on wide receiver Tutu Atwell to maintain that signature Miami speed.

Defensively, the signing of edge rusher Joshua Uche and cornerback Marco Wilson suggests a desire to build a more versatile unit under Jeff Hafley’s new scheme. They even bolstered the tight end room by re-signing Greg Dulcich. Miami hopes his unique skill set can finally be utilized in a consistent manner.

These moves indicate a team that is well aware of its salary cap constraints. They have opted for “prove-it” deals over long-term albatrosses. It is a calculated, cold-blooded approach to free agency that prioritizes competition over pedigree. Even with these additions, though, the Dolphins are still one major move away from being a serious threat in the AFC East.

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That one move

If the Dolphins want to ensure Willis isn't just another name on the long list of failed Miami quarterbacks, they must immediately address the interior of the offensive line. Specifically, the Dolphins still must make a big move for a stabilizing, veteran offensive guard. They need someone to anchor a unit that was, quite frankly, a disaster in 2025.

Sure, Jonah Savaiinaea showed glimpses of growth late in his debut year. However, he often looked overwhelmed. The lack of a veteran presence next to him also exacerbated the issue. The Dolphins' pass protection and run blocking lacked the displacement necessary to let De'Von Achane reach the second level. Signing a powerhouse guard would do more for this offense than any flashy wide receiver ever could.

Looking ahead

A dominant interior presence is the insurance policy Willis needs. His biggest flaw has always been his internal clock and a tendency to hold the ball too long. If the pocket collapses from the middle, he won't even have the chance to escape. By securing a premier guard, Miami creates a clean pocket environment that allows Willis to utilize his legs as a weapon rather than a survival mechanism.

This move is about more than just protection. It's really about establishing a physical culture that has been missing from Hard Rock Stadium for years. Without a fortified wall upfront, the Willis experiment is doomed to become another “what if” in a history already full of them. The Dolphins have the draft capital and the creative cap space to make this happen. If they value their future, they will strike while the iron is hot.