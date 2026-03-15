The neon lights of Broadway have a new reason to shine after the Tennessee Titans secured one of the rising playmakers in the open market. By bringing Wan’Dale Robinson into the fold on a massive four-year, $70 million deal, general manager Mike Borgonzi has signaled that the days of “three yards and a cloud of dust” are officially buried in the past. Robinson is the ultimate chess piece for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He's a human highlight reel who can turn a simple slant into a house call.

However, let’s be real. As flashy as the Robinson signing is, it’s only a decorative ornament if the foundation isn't set. The Titans have spent the last few years looking like a team stuck in the mud. While they’ve started to find their footing, the most critical piece of the 2026 puzzle is still missing.

Looking back

To understand where the Titans are going, we have to look at the wreckage they're leaving behind. The 2025 season was a grueling masterclass in frustration for the Nashville faithful. They ended with a dismal 3-14 record and the firing of Brian Callahan after a catastrophic 1-5 start. Interim coach Mike McCoy didn’t fare much better as the team grappled with the growing pains of quarterback Cam Ward. Ward showed flashes of the brilliance that made him the top pick. However, he spent most of the year running for his life behind a porous offensive line.

The defense, led by the indomitable Jeffery Simmons, tried to keep the boat afloat. Sadly, the lack of consistent pressure and a secondary that leaked big plays made every Sunday feel like an uphill climb. By the time they were eliminated in Week 13, it was clear that the roster needed a total overhaul.

Free agency frenzy

Borgonzi clearly didn't get much sleep during the first wave of the 2026 free agency period. The Titans entered the offseason with a league-leading $135 million in cap space. So far, they have wielded it like a sledgehammer. Beyond the blockbuster move for Robinson, the front office has been surgical in its approach.

They fortified the trenches by signing guard Cordell Volson and center Austin Schlottmann. They should provide much-needed protection for their franchise quarterback. On the defensive side, they’ve added heavy hitters like John Franklin-Myers and Alontae Taylor. They also made a splash on special teams with the addition of punter Tommy Townsend. The Titans even addressed the depth at tight end by snagging Daniel Bellinger. It’s a complete roster transformation that has turned Tennessee into the talk of the league. Yet, the most glaring hole on the depth chart continues to stare them in the face.

The big move

Even with Robinson’s speed and a revamped secondary, the Titans will remain a bottom-tier defense if they do not address the void at the edge. The trade that sent T'Vondre Sweat to the Jets for Jermaine Johnson was a solid start. However, one elite pass rusher does not make a championship-caliber rotation. The Titans must go all-in to sign Joey Bosa.

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Yes, they’ve added depth pieces like Jacob Martin and Malik Herring. Still, they lack that secondary monster to play opposite Johnson and prevent teams from double-teaming Simmons. Bosa is the veteran alpha who can command attention and create the kind of havoc that leads to game-changing turnovers. In a division where they have to chase down CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence twice a year, relying on potential at the edge is a recipe for another losing season.

Why the pass rush

The logic here is as simple as it is undeniable. You can have all the slot receivers and nickel corners in the world. If the opposing quarterback has five seconds to scan the field, though, he will eventually find a gap. The Titans’ defense has historically been at its best when they could generate pressure with just four men. That would allow the secondary to stay aggressive.

By combining Bosa with Johnson and Simmons, the Titans would create the most terrifying defensive front in the AFC South. It’s a move that fits their current financial window perfectly. They have the cap space to overpay for a premium veteran without sacrificing their long-term flexibility. Signing Bosa would be a statement to the rest of the league that the Titans are done being the AFC's punching bag. They are ready to reclaim their throne.

Finalizing the blueprint

The signing of Wan’Dale Robinson was a brilliant move that gives Cam Ward the safety valve he’s lacked. Of course, the job is far from finished. Mike Borgonzi has the resources and the momentum to turn this team into a playoff contender overnight. The offense finally has the speed to compete. Their secondary has been shored up with veteran talent.

Now, it’s time to finish the job in the trenches. If the Titans leave the free agency period without adding a blue-chip edge rusher like Bosa, they are essentially leaving the front door unlocked for their rivals. The fans have endured enough rebuilding years. They must strike now, while the cap space is high and the expectations are rising. Let’s see if the front office has the courage to make the one move that truly changes the trajectory of the franchise.