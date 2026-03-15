The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a dangerous game of chicken with their championship window. On the surface, things look rosy in North Port City. The vibes are high, and the roster is ripening. General Manager James Gladstone even checked a major box by securing cornerback Montaric Brown with a three-year, $33 million extension. It was a savvy, pro-active move to keep a homegrown talent who evolved into a ball-hawk during a breakout 2025 campaign.

That said, while the Duval faithful are busy celebrating “Buster” Brown's retention, a cold reality is settling in. Keeping your own is a necessity, not a masterstroke. If the Jaguars think they can simply run it back with the same core and expect a different result in the postseason, they are delusional. The roster is solid, but it’s one catastrophic mismatch away from another early exit. After locking up the secondary, there is still one glaring, massive move the Jaguars must make to transition from AFC South kings to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Bittersweet division crown

The 2025 season was a rollercoaster of high-octane offense and defensive grit that ultimately ended in a heartbreaking Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Under the first-year leadership of Head Coach Liam Coen, Jacksonville sprinted to a 13-4 record. They reclaimed the AFC South throne with a dominance we haven't seen in years. Trevor Lawrence finally looked like the $275 million man he was paid to be. He aired it out to Brian Thomas Jr and mid-season acquisition Jakobi Meyers.

On the other side of the ball, the defense transformed into a top-10 unit. It was fueled by a ferocious pass rush and the All-Pro emergence of linebacker Devin Lloyd. Nevertheless, 2025 proved that while the Jaguars had found their floor, they still hadn't figured out how to break through the ceiling of the AFC’s elite.

Shoring up the foundations

Fast forward to the opening weeks of the 2026 NFL Free Agency. Gladstone has clearly prioritized stability over splash. The Jaguars entered the period with tight cap space but a clear mandate to keep the band together. Beyond the Brown extension, the front office moved quickly to re-sign key veterans like linebacker Dennis Gardeck and tight end Quintin Morris. They even added some backfield insurance by snagging Chris Rodriguez Jr from the Commanders. He should help fill the void left by the departing Travis Etienne Jr.

It’s been a methodical, disciplined approach designed to maintain the chemistry of a 13-win team. However, discipline can easily bleed into complacency. By letting stars like Lloyd and Etienne walk for massive paydays elsewhere, the Jaguars have effectively traded away their blue-chip impact for depth and cap flexibility. That trade-off only works if you use that flexibility to land a whale.

Desperately needing interior dominance

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That whale needs to be a game-wrecking defensive tackle who can collapse the pocket from the inside out. Re-signing Brown was great for the perimeter. Having Travis Hunter shift into a more permanent defensive role is a luxury most teams would kill for. However, a secondary is only as good as the pressure in front of it.

Last season, the Jaguars’ defensive Achilles' heel was an inconsistent interior pass rush. Yes, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are terrifying on the edges. Still, the middle of the line has become a graveyard of expensive, aging contracts. With Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton sitting on the books as massive cap liabilities, Jacksonville lacks the interior force required to rattle the likes of Patrick Mahomes or CJ Stroud. If the Jaguars don't make a big move to acquire a premier, penetrating defensive tackle, whether through a blockbuster trade or a late-wave free agency splash, they are essentially asking their defensive backs to cover for six seconds every play.

Clock is ticking

The Jaguars cannot afford to waste another year of Lawrence’s prime with a “good enough” defense. We saw what happened in the playoffs against Buffalo. When the pass rush stalled, the season ended. By moving on from Lloyd, the heart of the second level is already weakened. Fans cannot expect Brown and a converted Hunter to carry the entire defensive identity. The move Gladstone must make is a vertical one. He must find a way to shed the dead weight of underperforming veteran contracts and bring in a disruptive force like Quinnen Williams if the trade market opens. They can also maybe aggressively pursue the best remaining interior rusher (someone like DJ Reader). The front office must realize that being the best team in a weak AFC South isn't the goal anymore. The goal is the Lombardi Trophy, and you don't win that by playing it safe.

Finalizing the blueprint

The Jaguars have the quarterback, the coaching staff, and the secondary locked down for the foreseeable future. The game, though, is still won and lost in the trenches. Signing Montaric Brown was a smart move to keep the floor high. That said, the truly big move is about raising the ceiling. Without a dominant interior presence to complement the edges, the Jaguars are just a shiny car with a sputtering engine. It’s time for James Gladstone to get aggressive, stop counting pennies, and go get the missing piece that turns this 13-win team into a Super Bowl favorite. The fans in Duval have waited long enough for a winner. They cannot let a conservative offseason be the reason the 2026 season ends in another “what-if.”