Just a day after dropping out of the Alabama lieutenant governor race, former Crimson Tide football star AJ McCarron has revealed his new job.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, it was revealed that McCarron would be taking the reins as the next head coach of the Birmingham Stallions, marking his return to Alabama football.

TAKING THE REINS AJ McCarron is your Birmingham Stallions Head Coach 🐴#giddyup pic.twitter.com/VokvSkkcBV — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Birmingham Stallions are Alabama's UFL team, and they play at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The team is coming off a loss in the Conference Finals to the Michigan Panthers. They are one year removed from winning the UFL Championship.

AJ McCarron's career in politics will have to wait after Alabama job

The news of McCarron's new gig comes a day after he dropped out of the Alabama lieutenant governor race, ending his campaign after less than two months.

Article Continues Below

In the press release, McCarron revealed that he was planning “to accept a new career opportunity in football.” This has now been revealed to be the Birmingham Stallions' head coach job.

“My football position will require the same 100% focus, commitment, and attention that I was prepared to give to the office of lieutenant governor, so it is time to end my campaign,” he said in the press release.

His political career was rocky. McCarron was the subject of criticism after it was reported that he had never previously voted in any election. He hadn't even registered to vote until just three days before his campaign was announced.

It doesn't sound like he is ruling out a future in politics. “I have a deep desire to help create an even better Alabama for Tripp, Cash, and Cruz, our three sons that Katherine and I love so much,” McCarron said, “so I may return to the political playing field once my career on the football field has truly run its course.”

Fans will have to wait and see how his head coaching career goes. This is McCarron's first coaching gig after his 10-year professional career. He was born and raised in Alabama, playing college football for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2013.