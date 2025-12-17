The budding political career of former Alabama football star A.J. McCarron may be over before it started, as the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback dropped out of the lieutenant governor race in the state where he played college football.

McCarron made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, that he was dropping out of the Alabama lieutenant governor race, ending his campaign after less than two months.

According to a press release, per the Alabama Reflector, McCarron was planning “to accept a new career opportunity in football,” leading to his decision.

“My football position will require the same 100% focus, commitment, and attention that I was prepared to give to the office of lieutenant governor, so it is time to end my campaign,” he said.

This is the latest chapter in McCarron's career. He previously seemed uncertain about his playing career, but he appears to have a role on the football field in the works.

Former Alabama football star A.J. McCarron's controversial political career

McCarron dropping out of the lieutenant governor race may be a blessing in disguise. He previously caught heat for reportedly having never voted in an election. In fact, he had registered to vote just three days before he announced his campaign.

While he is dropping out of the lieutenant governor race, he could resume his political career in the future. It doesn't appear he is giving up his political aspirations.

“I have a deep desire to help create an even better Alabama for Tripp, Cash, and Cruz, our three sons that Katherine and I love so much,” McCarron said in the statement, “so I may return to the political playing field once my career on the football field has truly run its course.”

McCarron was born and raised in Alabama. He would play for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2013 before his NFL career. McCarron was drafted by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Bengals, McCarron jumped around the league. He would eventually find his way to the XFL, playing two seasons with the St. Louis Blackhawks. In 2023, McCarron would return to the Bengals before going back to the Blackhawks.