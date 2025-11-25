The Alabama Crimson Tide football team opened Iron Bowl week dealing with a setback that pushed the program’s recruiting news into focus. A key Alabama football decommitment update surfaced Monday when four-star lineman Samuelu Utu reopened his recruitment. The timing adds pressure to Alabama football during Iron Bowl week as the Crimson Tide prepare for their matchup vs. the Auburn Tigers Saturday.

Utu, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior lineman from Little Saigon, California, had been committed since June and was viewed as a valuable piece of the Crimson Tide football team’s future. His stock remained strong through the fall, especially as interest continued from programs across the country. Analysts had pointed out that he had not returned to campus since the summer, a detail often seen as an early sign of a wavering commitment.

The news became official when On3 and Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett posted the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed Utu’s decision in a clear announcement.

“BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Samuelu Utu has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @rivals

The 6’4 320 IOL from Little Saigon, CA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since June”

The 4-star loss for Alabama football arrives just days after a 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois and one week after a 23-21 defeat vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. The loss stalled the Crimson Tide’s momentum and gave competing staffs fresh material for negative recruiting pitches. SMU, which had pursued Utu heavily even while he was committed, is widely viewed as the frontrunner moving forward, especially with their consistent national recruiting push this season.

For Alabama, the decommitment creates a sudden gap at a premium position and forces the staff to move quickly with signing day approaching. With Iron Bowl week underway, the program must balance on-field preparation with a recruiting reset to stabilize its outlook heading into the final stretch.