Alabama Crimson Tide’s defensive reshuffle this offseason continues, as Kalen DeBoer's squad has now lost another piece from a key position group. Defensive end Jordan Renaud has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, further thinning Alabama’s depth at defense heading into the 2026 season.

The development was reported by national recruiting insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, who confirmed Renaud’s decision while also noting his recruiting pedigree and recent on-field contribution.

“Alabama defensive end Jordan Renaud has entered the transfer portal, Chris Hummer and I have learned. Former Class of 2023 top-60 overall recruit who tallied 16 tackles this season.” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Renaud’s exit means Alabama will be without all three of its primary tough defensive linemen from the 2025 rotation. Starter LT Overton exhausted his eligibility and is moving on to the NFL Draft, while fellow former blue-chip recruit Keon Keeley transferred to Notre Dame earlier this offseason. Renaud had served as the top reserve behind Overton before earning an expanded role late in the year.

A Sarasota, Florida native, Renaud arrived in Tuscaloosa as part of Alabama’s highly touted 2023 recruiting class. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 265 pounds, he was viewed as a long-term edge presence with huge upside. The 2025-26 College football regular season marked his most active stretch with the program, as he appeared in all 15 games and earned three starts during Alabama’s postseason run.

Those starts came in high-leverage situations, including the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs and College Football Playoff matchups versus the Oklahoma Sooners and the Indiana Hoosiers. While Renaud did not record a sack this season, he posted career-best numbers in overall involvement, finishing with 16 tackles.

Across three seasons, Renaud totaled 34 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 29 career games. Despite flashes of promise, consistent playing time proved difficult to secure within Alabama’s crowded defensive front, prompting his decision to seek a new opportunity with two years of eligibility remaining.

Renaud is expected to draw interest from programs in need of experienced edge depth, while Alabama will now turn its focus to rebuilding the position through development, recruiting, and potential portal additions as the roster continues to evolve.