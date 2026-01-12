Offseason momentum is building in South Bend following a 10-2 campaign that saw the Fighting Irish narrowly miss the playoff field. While the team was left out in favor of a Miami squad that reached the title game, the focus has shifted toward the professional interest surrounding head coach Marcus Freeman.

Despite his public commitment to return in 2026, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that various teams still view him as a top candidate for their vacancies. Rapoport mentioned that while the university provided a contract adjustment for his agreement to stay, “These teams that view him highly still believe there is a chance that he comes to the NFL.”

On social media, Hayes Fawcett reported that the roster is receiving a massive boost with two elite commitments from the transfer portal.

Ohio State true freshman transfer WR Quincy Porter has committed to Notre Dame, a major win considering he was ranked as the No. 2 WR in the 2025 On300. Joining him is Alabama transfer EDGE Keon Keeley, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender who was a five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2023 class.

Keeley will bring two years of eligibility to the defensive front, providing the kind of high-level athleticism the program needs to compete with the nation’s best.

Article Continues Below

Addressing recent headlines away from the field, the administration has issued an official statement regarding battery allegations made against Freeman by a local wrestling coach.

The university defended its coach, explaining that he and his wife were protecting their son from verbal abuse during a match. According to the statement, “at no point did coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.”

The program believes that video evidence will exonerate the head coach and prove the accusations are unfounded. This legal distraction comes at a time when the staff is working to finalize the roster before the winter window closes.

If the university can move past these off-field issues, the influx of blue-chip transfers could be the deciding factor in pushing the program back into the national championship conversation. The coming weeks will be pivotal for establishing stability as the coaching staff prepares for another pursuit of a perfect season.