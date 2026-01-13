Alabama football continues to navigate significant roster turnover as the college football transfer portal delivers another major development. The Crimson Tide have now lost two former five-star defenders, with the departures of James Smith and Qua Russaw reshaping the program’s defensive outlook—just as Ohio State’s recruiting momentum accelerates.

Both Smith and Russaw have officially committed to The Ohio State University for the 2026 season, marking a substantial talent shift from the SEC to the Big Ten. Their decisions follow a turbulent end to Alabama’s 2025 campaign and highlight the evolving dynamics of the college football landscape.

On3Sports' and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett broke the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the coordinated transfers and underscoring their significance as two of the portal’s top-rated players.

“BREAKING: Alabama transfer DL James Smith and EDGE Qua Russaw have committed to Ohio State, they tell @On3sports.

Both were ranked as five-star recruits coming out of high school and are among the top players in the portal.”

Smith, a 6-foot-3 interior lineman, was one of Alabama’s most reliable defensive contributors in 2025. He recorded 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks while starting 12 games, making his transfer a substantial loss along the Crimson Tide’s defensive front. Russaw, a dynamic edge rusher, showed flashes of elite potential before a foot injury limited his impact last season—adding further context to his decision to move on.

For the Buckeyes, the additions of Smith and Russaw address key roster needs. Like every top program managing offseason departures and roster movement, Ohio State focused on bringing in proven defenders who can contribute immediately under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. These transfers bolster both the team’s depth and its defensive ceiling heading into the 2026 season.

For the Crimson Tide, the losses highlight ongoing roster instability after an 11–4 season that ended with heavy defeats to Georgia in the SEC Championship and Indiana in the College Football Playoff. As players reassess their development paths, the program’s future continues to shift.

With spring enrollment approaching, Alabama faces the challenge of reloading its defense, while Ohio State solidifies its emergence as a premier landing spot for elite SEC talent.