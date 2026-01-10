Alabama football stacked more losses after its Rose Bowl abomination. The Crimson Tide lost one offensive line option to the portal. Now they lose one of their top edge rushers to Georgia Tech.

Noah Carter shut down his recruitment and decided on Georgia Tech, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move Saturday. He entered the College Football Transfer Portal with three years left.

Carter appeared to be heading for the Atlantic Coast Conference anyway. He visited Florida State on Tuesday according to Noles247. Although he also visited Arizona State after the Rose Bowl defeat.

The Yellow Jackets nab a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender who rose to four-star status out of high school. He re-earned his four stars, this time in the portal rankings per 247Sports.

Has Alabama gained new talent after Rose Bowl loss?

The Tide are witnessing a roster exodus once again under Kalen DeBoer as head coach.

This doesn't mean Alabama isn't attracting portal talent. They boosted the 2026 defensive line with Devan Thompkins on Wednesday — a standout from USC.

He was widely regarded in the portal after collecting 55 tackles over the course of two seasons. He also piled nine tackles for a loss.

‘Bama bolstered the special teams unit too in the portal. North Alabama punter Adam Watford joined Alabama on Friday.

But some players also recommitted to Alabama, in the form of re-signing. Austin Mack chose to pull the feat, rejoining the Crimson Tide for the '26 season.

Alabama still has lots of pieces to pick up from its Pasadena debacle on New Year's Day. Now it must find new edge rush options with Carter officially gone.