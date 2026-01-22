The Alabama Crimson Tide continues reshaping its offensive line for the future, landing another notable transfer commitment from a familiar SEC foe. The Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive tackle Jayvin James confirmed he will continue his career in Tuscaloosa, giving the Crimson Tide a much-needed infusion of experience up front.

James arrives after starting all 12 games for Mississippi State during the 2025 season, primarily at left tackle. The news of his commitment was reported by CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz, who highlighted both James’ size and resume.

“Alabama has landed a commitment from Mississippi State offensive tackle transfer Jayvin James, sources tell CBSSports. 6-foot-5, 320-pounder who was Mississippi State’s starting left tackle as a redshirt sophomore this season.” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

During the 2025 season, he allowed just three sacks and was flagged for only six penalties across 856 offensive snaps, providing steady protection against SEC competition. Overall, James has made 21 career starts and will enter the 2026 season with two years of eligibility remaining.

His path to Alabama has been anything but conventional. James initially committed to the Alabama State Hornets in June 2022, flipped to the Akron Zips later that year, and spent two seasons there before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins. He eventually landed at Mississippi State in April 2025, where he emerged as a full-time starter.

The Crimson Tide’s need for experience along the offensive line is quite clear, with their recent commitments. Michael Carroll is currently the only returning Alabama lineman with starting experience from the 2025 regular season at Tuscaloosa, prompting a portal-heavy approach. James becomes the sixth offensive lineman Alabama has added for 2026, joining Nick Brooks, Ethan Fields, Ty Haywood, Kaden Strayhorn, and Racin Delgatty.

James is also the second Mississippi State transfer to pick Alabama in this transfer portal cycle, following defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones. With his SEC-tested background and positional versatility, James projects as a potential plug-and-play option as Alabama continues rebuilding its offensive front.

His arrival positions the Crimson Tide to blend youthful upside with proven production — an essential balance as Alabama pushes to reestablish dominance in the trenches heading into the upcoming season.