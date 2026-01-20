The 2025 season has come to its conclusion, as Indiana has won the National Championship. Indiana opened the season ranked 17th in the pre-season Power Rankings, with doubts about their ability to contend with a difficult schedule. Not only did they contend, but they dominated. Miami started the season one spot in front of Indiana, with questions about replacing Cam Ward and how Carson Beck would perform. As a bow is put on the 2025 campaign, it is time for one final ClutchPoints' College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Indiana

Only two teams have ever gone 16-0 in college football. One was the 1894 Yale Bulldogs, and the other was the 2019 North Dakota State Bison at the FCS level. Now, in the second year of the 12-team playoff, the FBS level has a 16-0 team with Indiana. It has been complete domination in the process. They have won by 30 or more points eight times this year, and the playoffs have been more excellence from the team. They took a 38-3 win over Alabama before knocking off Oregon 56-22. Finally, after a tight first half, Indiana was able to keep Miami at bay to win the title.

Indiana will have some key players returning, but it also needs to replace Fernando Mendoza and Elijah Sarratt. They brought in Josh Hoover from TCU to play quarterback, and Curt Cignetti has shown he can do amazing things with a transfer quarterback. This team will be a top ten squad entering 2026, and don't count out another amazing run.

2. Miami

For a team that did not even make their own conference championship game, this was an amazing run. Mario Cristobal has returned this team to national prominence, and while they had the slip-ups against Louisville and SMU, they have made up for that. The defense was great, holding Texas A&M to just three points in the first round of the playoffs. They then knocked off Ohio State and Ole Miss to make it to the CFP National Championship.

Miami will have questions at quarterback next season, but it has brought in Cam Vaughn and Vandrevius Jacobs at the receiver position. They will also likely add more players in the portal now that their season has ended. This team still returns top ten talent for 2026, and could make another run.

3. Ole Miss

Ole Miss was expected to take a step back after losing Jaxson Dart, and opened the season 20th in the pre-season power rankings. The Rebels finished the year 13-2 after an amazing run in the playoffs. Despite the Lane Kiffin and LSU drama, the Rebels came within points of playing for a National Championship. They dominated Tulane, and then avenged their only loss of the season against Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The season would come to an end in the CFP semifinal against Miami, as the team fell 31-27.

There is going to be a lot of turnover, beyond the coaching staff. Trindiad Chambliss may not get another year of availability, while 21 players have left the program in the transfer portal. This includes stud linebacker TJ Dottery and defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen. While the team will look different, Pete Golding will still have a top 25 program in 2026.

4. Ohio State

Ohio State was ranked fifth in the pre-season power rankings. They had moved up to number one for most of the season, until falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. While the team went 12-0 in the regular season, the postseason did not go well for the Buckeyes. They fell by three points to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, and then lost by ten to Miami in the Cotton Bowl to end their season. Regardless, this is one of the most talented rosters in the nation.

Heading into 2025, there was concern because of the talent that was lost to the NFL, and heading into 2026, it is a similar story. Still, Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith will both be back for the squad next year. Ohio State also added to the defense in the transfer portal and will likely start the 2026 campaign as the number one team in the nation.

5. Oregon

Oregon opened the season ranked number six in the pre-season rankings and has moved up one spot. They lost just two times this year. After opening 5-0, they lost for the first time to Indiana, 30-20. They would then win their final six games, but did not get a spot in the conference championship game. The Ducks then opened up the playoffs with a 51-34 victory over James Madison, before shutting out Texas Tech 23-0. They then faced Indiana again, and were never in the game, losing 56-22. Oregon has not lost to a team that did not play for the national championship since November 26, 2022, in a loss to Oregon State.

The Ducks got good news for the 2026 season as well, as Dante Moore has announced he is returning to the team next season. Oregon is going to open as a top ten team in 2026, but with home dates against Michigan and Boise State, plus road games with Ohio State and USC, it is a difficult schedule to manage.

6. Georgia

Georgia's concern entering the season was the change from Carson Beck to Gunner Stockton. That worked out well for the Bulldogs. Georgia went 11-1 in the regular season, and then would avenge their only loss ofthe regular season in the SEC Championship game, taking out Alabama 28-7. Georgia looked like it had rounded into dominant form, but allowed Ole Miss to make a comeback in their CFP quarterfinal game, falling 39-34 to end the season.

Gunner Stockton is going to be back for the team in 2026, which will help an already solid roster for the Bulldogs. Georgia may start the season as a favorite to make the National Championship in 2026 and a top-five team.

7. Texas Tech

Texas Tech is coming off a Big 12 Championship in 2025, finishing the season 12-2. This was not the top-ranked team in the conference going into the season. They were ranked 19th behind Iowa State and Arizona State. Still, there was excitement about the transfer portal class coming in. The only regular-season game they lost was without their starting quarterback. Still, the offense stalled out, losing 23-0 to Oregon in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

There should be excitement about this transfer class as well for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders have landed Brendan Sorsby. They will open the season as a top ten team in 2026 and the favorite in the conference. Regardless, the Big 12 has had six different champs in the last six years.

8. Alabama

Alabama opened the season ranked 11th in the first college football Power Rankings. They were coming off a 9-4 season, the worst since Nick Saban's first year in 2007. It started poorly for Alabama as well, as they lost to Florida State to open the year. They would turn things around, winning eight in a row before a two-point loss to Oklahoma. Georgia would get their revenge in the SEC Championship game, giving Alabama the nine seed in the playoffs and a date with Oklahoma. This time, they defeated the Sooners, 34-24. Still, the season came to an end at the Rose Bowl, losing 38-3 to Indiana.

The Tide will be losing Ty Simpson, and the offense lost more than it brought in via the portal. Alabama will be a top 25 team to start 2026, but could be on the outside looking in of the playoffs.

9. Texas A&M

The Aggies began the season ranked 21st in the preseason rankings, and it said “the Aggies couldn't get the big win down the stretch.” History repeated itself this year. After an 11-0 start, Texas A&M fell to Texas 27-17. They lost their chance to play for the SEC title and had to face Miami in the first round. They would lose at home as the offense struggles, 10-3. This is still a team bringing back a ton of talent, and will start 2026 in the Top 10.

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma was seen as having an outside chance to make the playoffs, starting the season 18th. They made that run to the playoffs, going 10-2 in the regular season, including wins over Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri. This earned the Sooners the eight-seed in the CFP. They would have a home rematch against Alabama, but blew a 17-0 lead, losing 34-24. Oklahoma is bringing back John Mateer and multiple key players on defense, which could earn them a top-ten ranking heading into 2026.

11. Notre Dame

Notre Dame is the only team on this list that did not play in the playoffs or a bowl game. Notre Dame went to the title game in the 2024 season and was expected to be back in the playoffs, starting the season seventh in the power rankings. They opened the season 0-2, with losses to Miami and Texas A&M, before winning ten straight. Still, with their biggest wins being over USC, Navy, and Pitt, the team was not selected for the CFP. This led to Notre Dame opting out of a bowl game. The Irish do lose Jeremiah Love, but bring back CJ Carr and other playmakers, which should make them a top-five team to open 2026.

12. BYU

It was a 12-2 season for BYU, which was a little surprising considering they were not ranked in the preseason power rankings. The only losses of the year both came at the hands of Texas Tech. The first was a 22-point loss during the regular season, and then a 27-point loss in the Big 12 Championship. They would finish the season on a high note, winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl over Georgia Tech 25-21. With Bear Bacheier and LJ Martin both returning, this team will open as a top-15 squad.

13. Texas

Arch Manning got his chance to start this season, which led Texas to a pre-season power ranking of number one. They promptly lost the first game of the year to Ohio State. Texas would end up dropping games to both Florida and Georgia on the road, to finish the regular season 9-3. They would then defeat Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to finish 10-3. Texas brings back plenty of stud defensive players, plus Manning, which will make them a top-5 team opening 2026.

14. Vanderbilt

Article Continues Below

Vanderbilt got no love heading into the 2025 season, thinking that 2024 was a fluke. Not only was it not a fluke, but Vanderbilt had a legitimate case for the CFP. It was a 10-2 regular season, with losses to Alabama and Texas on the road. Still, they dropped their bowl game to Iowa, losing 34-27. Vanderbilt is losing Diego Pavia, who finished second in Heisman voting. With the loss of their leader, Vanderbilt will likely not be ranked in the top 25 to begin their next campaign.

15. Utah

Utah opened in the just-missed category of the preseason rankings. The Utes finished the season 11-2, with the only two losses being to Texas Tech and BYU. They also dominated in the Las Vegas Bowl, defeating Nebraska 44-22. This will still be a top 25 team to open 2026, but with how much they lost in the transfer portal, especially star players joining Kyle Whittingham at Michigan, they could be a fringe top 25 team.

16. Tulane

Tulane made a run to the CFP this season, earning them this ranking, after no non-power conference team made the pre-season rankings, and Boise State was in the just-missed category. It was an 11-3 season for the Green Wave, with regular-season losses to Ole Miss and UTSA. Still, an American Conference Championship gave them a playoff spot. Still, they were dominated by Ole Miss in the playoffs, losing 41-10. Tulane should still be strong in the American, but they have lost their coach and plenty of players, which will place them well outside the top 25 when the new season kicks off.

17. James Madison

Like Tulane, it was an amazing run after being a preseason afterthought for James Madison. They went 11-1 in the regular season, with the only loss being on the road to Louisville. They took out Troy, 31-14 in the Sun Belt title game, but the game was closer than the score suggested. The offense was able to put up points in the playoffs against Oregon, but still lost 51-34. Also, like Tulane, this team will not start in the top 25, with an exodus of players joining Bob Chesney at UCLA.

18. USC

The Trojans entered the season with their coach on the hot seat, as expectations are higher for the program than opening the season ranked 23rd. USC opened up 4-0 before a loss on the road to Illinois. After knocking off Michigan, they lost to Notre Dame and would also later lose to Oregon. This would place them in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, where they fell in overtime 30-27. USC loses its top two receivers from this past season, but has enough talent to have top 25 expectations for the season to come.

19. Michigan

Despite the drama at the end of the season around the termination of Sherrone Moore, Michigan had a solid season. They finished the season 9-4, with a loss to Texas in their bowl game. Michigan has hope for the future, though. Not only are they bringing back talent, such as Bryce Underwood, but they also did great in the transfer portal and in recruiting, which could have them pushing the top ten in 2026. Still, they were in that spot to start this year, opening 12th, and finished lower.

20. Virginia

Virginia was another team that was not near the Top 25 to start the season and proved to be much better than expected. Virginia was 10-2 in the regular season and 7-1 in conference play. Still, they were upset in the ACC Championship by Duke, costing them a spot in the CFP. They would face Missouri in their bowl game, winning 13-7. UVA will be on the edge of the top 25, possibly competing for a spot against another Virginia school, the much-improved Virginia Tech.

21. Navy

Navy finished the season at 11-2. They opened up 7-0 before losing to North Texas on the road. That loss would be the one that cost them a spot in the American Conference Championship gam. They would lose their next game as well to Notre Dame. Regardless, they finished with wins over USF, Memphis, and then over rival Army by one point. Navy took a dominating 35-13 win in their bowl, but is losing a lot of talented offensive players from the roster. It could be a stepback year for the Midshipmen coming forth.

22. Illinois

Expectations for 2025 were high for Illinois, as they opened up as a top ten team. Illinois did not meet those expectations. After a 3-0 stsrt they lost 63-10 to Indiana. They would later fall to Ohio State, Washington, and Wisconsin. Illinois did get a win over Tennessee in their bowl game, 30-28. Still, expectations for 2026 should be tempered, as Drew Altmyer is out of eligibility.

23. Duke

Duke had a highly improbable run to an ACC title in 2025. Duke was not close to the Top 25 to start the season, and finished the regular season 7-5. Still, with just two conference losses, they made the ACC Championship. In that game, they defeated Virginia 27-20. It was not enough for a CFP berth, but they did win their bowl over Arizona State. Duke will be on the outside of the top 25 against to start 2026, considering all they lost in the transfer portal.

24. Iowa

Iowa has now won eight or more games in ten straight seasons, except the 2020 COVID season. They ended the season 9-4 after a win in the ReliaQuest Bowl over Vanderbilt. The team had a strong defense, but not elite. Still, the offense looked improved. While the offense was improved, they lost many of the players who made the offense run, which could led to Iowa notwinning eight games for the first time since 2014.

25. North Texas

North Texas went 11-1 in the regular season, but then lost to Tulane in the American Conference Championship. The loss cost them a CFP berth, but they got to face another conference runner-up in the New Mexico Bowl. North Texas went on to defeat San Diego State 49-47. While it was a great season, it led to a lot of losses in the offseason. They have lost head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, and just about every other playmaker on the roster, which will result in a decline in 2026.

Just Missed: Houston, Georgia Tech, Arizona, TCU