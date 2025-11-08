The Indiana Hoosiers avoided what could have been the upset of the college football Week 11 slate. After leading for the majority of Saturday's game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the No. 2 Hoosiers found themselves trailing 24-20 with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, after a Nick Singleton rushing touchdown. The Hoosiers did not blink in the face of adversity and, with 1:51 minutes remaining, made their way up the field.

Ten plays into the drive, quarterback Fernando Mendoza found wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for a highlight of the season type touchdown catch. The toe-tapping reception pushed Indiana back in front with 35 seconds remaining and ultimately became the game-sealing play.

Following the game, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti reflected on the finish.

“The most improbable victory I’ve ever been a part of,” Cignetti said, courtesy of The Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna. “And there couldn’t have been a better place to make it happen.”

The victory for Indiana pushes them to 10-0 on the season and will likely keep them as the No. 2-ranked team in the country. On a personal level, Cignetti gets a signature win in his own backyard, having been born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and having coaching stints at Temple, Pittsburgh, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania before taking over as the Hoosiers' head coach.

Indiana's 27-24 win over Penn State snaps a 10-game losing streak on the road at Beaver Stadium and a 13-game road losing streak overall. The victory is the third time in team history the Hoosiers have beaten Penn State, and their first since 2020. For Penn State, the loss is their sixth straight and their fifth loss by one score over that span.

Cignetti and the Hoosiers will look to follow up their performance against the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday.