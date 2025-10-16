Alabama football comes with a new king behind center in the 2020s decade. Ty Simpson has followed Jalen Milroe, Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa in energizing Tuscaloosa at quarterback. Now he has Tennessee on deck in his fourth nationally ranked conference showdown.

Simpson has already guided Southeastern Conference top 25 wins over Georgia, Vanderbilt and now Missouri. He tossed three touchdowns facing the latter foe on the road in Alabama's 27-24 Saturday win.

The QB waited patiently for his turn while backing up Milroe. He even opted to give Kalen DeBoer a chance rather than head for the transfer portal. Simpson elevated Alabama to the top of the SEC power rankings by ClutchPoints.

But can he lead ‘Bama past the No. 11 ranked Volunteers? Time for some bold predictions.

Ty Simpson will shred this Tennessee weakness

That would be the Vols' pass defense.

They rank 108th in the nation in allowing an average of 257.8 yards per game. Tennessee surrendered 256 yards and 9.5 yards per play facing Arkansas QB Taylen Green. Alabama-Birmingham's Jalen Kitna even torched this Vols unit with 364 yards in their Sept. 20 meeting.

Just imagine how surgical Simpson becomes facing this same unit.

Tennessee may come equipped with 26 sacks (4.3 per game). But this secondary and linebacker crew is leaky against the pass — particularly the intermediate part of the field.

Watch for Simpson attacking the middle and downfield early to get the Vols on their heels.

Simpson and Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor link for 1 touchdown

Proctor rose as a new CFB folk hero — thanks to this epic catch-and-run.

The massive tackle will likely bark for the football. Even CBS Sports analyst Randy Cross can't wait to see how ‘Bama uses him on Saturday.

Alabama and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb likely want to unleash him inside the goal line. Maybe this time he'll cross the end zone via the wildcat formation.

But we're thinking Grubb will sneak him out as a tackle-eligible tight end for a short TD.

Simpson turns Ryan Williams into 100-yard WR on evening

Williams grabbed eight catches in Knoxville one year ago, totaling 73 yards to lead the way.

He and Alabama walked out with a 24-17 road loss, though. This time the true sophomore faces a different pass defense.

Williams endured a concussion during the early portion of Alabama's season. He got cleared to play versus Missouri, but didn't record a catch.

There's a strong feeling he'll be a reemphasis for Grubb, DeBoer and the Tide offense here. And again, he and Simpson face a weaker pass defensive crew compared to 2024.

Alabama QB continues hot start

He wasn't leading the offense in last year's meeting. But best believe he'll join the rest of the Tide players in feeling motivated for Saturday's contest inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Vols will want nothing more than to ruin Alabama's College Football Playoff pursuit, this time in front of the Tide faithful. But the weekend presents a brand-new opportunity for Simpson to lift his Heisman Trophy chances.

He's taking on the next-to-last SEC defense. All the more reason why Simpson will threaten the three-touchdown mark and 300 yards.