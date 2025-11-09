Navy football earns a new chance to take control of a College Football Playoff at-large spot. Tulane put a huge damper on Memphis's hopes Friday in the American Athletic Conference title race. The Midshipmen, however, must navigate without Blake Horvath against Notre Dame.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel delivered an update on the eve of the rivalry showdown with the Fighting Irish.

“Sources: Navy QB Blake Horvath is out for today’s game at Notre Dame with an upper body injury that he suffered toward the end of the North Texas game. Navy will start Braxton Woodson, who beat ECU last year in his only other career start,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Again, the Green Wave's upset of the Tigers swings the door open for Navy to take advantage. The Midshipmen sit at first place in the AAC following Friday's result. But Navy must pivot to a past starter behind center.

Will Navy be without Blake Horvath for awhile after North Texas ailment?

Thamel added what the dual-threat passer's long-term health looks like amid his CFB injury.

“The injury is not considered long-term, and there’s a chance he returns when Navy plays USF in Annapolis,” Thamel posted.

Woodson doesn't appear to be the only Navy QB who'll earn snaps.

“Navy is likely to also give QB snaps to sophomore Jackson Gutierrez today,” Thamel added.

No AAC team lands in the College Football Playoff rankings by ClutchPoints. But a Navy upset without Horvath will certainly catapult the Midshipmen into that conversation.